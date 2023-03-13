Which No. 1 seed has easiest path?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game: Live stream/TV info for Browns vs Jets
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Mike McCarthy vs. The Analytics
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Dr. Diandra: Number of owners who will compete in Cup playoffs grows in 2023
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Top Clips
Jimenez ‘very solid’ in Round 1 at The Senior Open
Should Larson race Hamlin differently post-Pocono?
Eyes on Martin Truex Jr., Toyota entering Richmond
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game: Live stream/TV info for Browns vs Jets
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Mike McCarthy vs. The Analytics
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Dr. Diandra: Number of owners who will compete in Cup playoffs grows in 2023
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Diandra Leslie-Pelecky
,
Top Clips
Jimenez ‘very solid’ in Round 1 at The Senior Open
Should Larson race Hamlin differently post-Pocono?
Eyes on Martin Truex Jr., Toyota entering Richmond
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Which No. 1 seed has easiest path?
March 13, 2023 12:58 PM
Jay Croucher, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the paths for No. 1 seeds Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue. Plus, they determine which one has the easiest journey to the Final Four.
Close Ad