Watkins and Iriafen lead No. 4 USC over Penn State 95-73, keeping Nittany Lions winless in Big Ten

  
Published January 13, 2025 02:25 AM
NCAA Womens Basketball: Penn St. at Southern California

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guards Kayleigh Heckel (left), JuJu Watkins (12) and forward Kiki Iriafen (right) celebrate the Trojans win over the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES — JuJu Watkins scored 35 points, leading an 18-0 run with 10 points before halftime, and No. 4 Southern California defeated Penn State 95-73 on Sunday night in one of the first sporting events held in Los Angeles since the deadly wildfires began.

Watkins was 13 of 15 from the floor, making all eight of her shots in the first half, and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to go with 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocks. The stellar sophomore opened the big second-quarter run with a 3-pointer and closed it with a three-point play in which she stole the ball, scored and got fouled, landing on her rear.

The Trojans (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) got 28 points from Kiki Iriafen.

Talayah Walker scored 18 points to lead the Nittany Lions (9-8, 0-6). They haven’t won since Dec. 11 at Providence and have dropped six in a row and seven of nine.

Takeaways

Penn State: The Lions outscored USC 21-20 in the third but still trailed by 24 points.

USC: Watkins and Iriafen have scored in double figures in all 17 games this season.

Key moment

USC freshman Kayleigh Heckel scored five in a row in the third, when Watkins and Iriafen had all of their team’s other points. As the shortest player on the court, the 5-foot-9 Heckel grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled the length of court while dodging defenders to score. She followed with a 3-pointer that stretched the lead to 26 points.

Key stat

Penn State committed 21 turnovers that led to 27 points by USC.

Up next

Penn State plays No. 1 UCLA on Wednesday in Long Beach in a game moved because of concerns about the wildfires near the Bruins’ campus. USC visits Indiana on Sunday to open a two-game Midwest trip.