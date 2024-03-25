The Winning Combination
Davis: Augusta win changed life 'in so many ways'
Freshman Anna Davis shares the various ways in which her 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur win changed her life, before discussing golfing at Auburn with her brother and whether she'll break out the bucket hat again.
Up Next
Davis: Augusta win changed life ‘in so many ways’
Davis: Augusta win changed life 'in so many ways'
Freshman Anna Davis shares the various ways in which her 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur win changed her life, before discussing golfing at Auburn with her brother and whether she'll break out the bucket hat again.