Diamondbacks at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 17

Its Tuesday, June 17 and the Diamondbacks (36-35) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (38-33).

Brandon Pfaadt is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Chris Bassitt for Toronto.

These teams were off on Monday. Arizona arrives in Toronto after having their five-game winning streak snapped Sunday at home against the Padres, 8-2. The Blue Jays were smacked by the Phillies all weekend, losing all three games in the series. Philadelphia was outscored 22-7 in the three-game set.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: ARID, SnetONE

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+111), Blue Jays (-133)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Chris Bassitt

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (8-4, 5.50 ERA)

Last outing: 6/10 vs. Seattle - 5IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 4Ks Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (7-3, 3.70 ERA)

Last outing: 6/10 at St. Louis - 7IP, 4ER, 6H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

The Diamondbacks have a winning record (8-4) in games against American League teams this season

The Blue Jays’ last 4 games have gone over the Total with Chris Bassitt on the mound

on the mound The Blue Jays have covered the Run Line in 8 of their last 9 home games with Chris Bassitt as the starter

as the starter Corbin Carroll was 1-12 in 3 games against the San Diego over the weekend

was 1-12 in 3 games against the San Diego over the weekend George Springer was 0-8 in two games at Philadelphia this weekend



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

