Pirates at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 17

Its Tuesday, June 17 and the Pirates (29-44) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (46-27).

Bailey Falter is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Casey Mize for Detroit.

The Bucs come to Motown having lost three of four over the weekend against the Cubs including a 3-2 loss in ten innings Sunday. Their lone win in the series came Friday with Paul Skenes on the mound.

Detroit owns the best record in baseball despite losing two of three over the weekend to the Reds. Tigers’ pitching gave up 18 runs in the final two games of the series.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Tigers

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNDT

Odds for the Pirates at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+168), Tigers (-204)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Tigers

Pitching matchup for June 17, 2025: Bailey Falter vs. Casey Mize

Pirates: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.36 ERA)

Last outing: 6/11 vs. Miami - 5.1IP, 1ER, 5H, 1BB, 3Ks Tigers: Casey Mize (6-2, 2.95 ERA)

Last outing: 6/11 at Baltimore - 5.1IP, 2ER, 8H, 2BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Tigers

The Tigers are showing a 117% return on investment at home on the Money Line

The Total went under in 23 of the Pirates’ 35 road games this season

The Pirates have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 1.67 units

Javier Baez was 4-10 in the Tigers’ weekend series against Cincinnati

was 4-10 in the Tigers’ weekend series against Cincinnati Gleyber Torres was 5-11 in the Tigers’ weekend series against Cincinnati

was 5-11 in the Tigers’ weekend series against Cincinnati Bailey Falter has not struck out more than 3 hitters in any of his last 5 starts

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game between the Pirates and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

