2025 Fantasy Preview: Aaron Judge

Outlook: Judge’s 2023 season was marred by a toe injury that limited him to 106 games and sapped some of his offensive production. Fully healthy in 2024, Judge put up the type of massive season we’ve come to expect. He has elite quality of contact and fly ball rates that will consistently lead to plenty of home runs. His contact rates are not great, which makes his batting average last year feel like a bit of a fluke, but he makes good swing decisions so something closer to his career .292 feels likely. He’s a tremendous pick in all fantasy formats, but his lack of high-end stolen base production and potential average regression could keep him below guys like Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson. These are ultimately nitpicks with one of the best players in both real life and fantasy.