 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Fernando Tatis Jr.
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Julio Rodríguez
MLB: San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Preview: Corbin Carroll

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bowengoalv2_250227.jpg
Vestergaard’s own goal gives West Ham 2-0 lead
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv2_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot
nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Fernando Tatis Jr.
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Julio Rodríguez
MLB: San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Preview: Corbin Carroll

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bowengoalv2_250227.jpg
Vestergaard’s own goal gives West Ham 2-0 lead
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv2_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot
nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Aaron Judge

  
Published February 27, 2025 04:25 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Aaron JudgeNYY - OF
Bats: RAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $49 | AL 5x5: $46
2024: CF:105 RF:8Mixed 2026: $42 | 2027: $34
Outlook: Judge’s 2023 season was marred by a toe injury that limited him to 106 games and sapped some of his offensive production. Fully healthy in 2024, Judge put up the type of massive season we’ve come to expect. He has elite quality of contact and fly ball rates that will consistently lead to plenty of home runs. His contact rates are not great, which makes his batting average last year feel like a bit of a fluke, but he makes good swing decisions so something closer to his career .292 feels likely. He’s a tremendous pick in all fantasy formats, but his lack of high-end stolen base production and potential average regression could keep him below guys like Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson. These are ultimately nitpicks with one of the best players in both real life and fantasy.
aaronjudge.jpg

Mentions
Judge_Aaron.jpg Aaron Judge New York Yankees Primary Logo New York Yankees