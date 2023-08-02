Lawrence Price

 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Carter's quickness will make early impact for PHI
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
Trotter on Nunn Award: 'Not about me'
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

nbc_pk_eaglesthreethings_230801.jpg
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
nbc_pk_jalencarter_newkid_230801.jpg
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
nbc_mmmms_trotterintv_230801.jpg
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patrice Bergeron doesn't travel with Bruins for games in Florida
Patrice Bergeron doesn’t travel with Bruins for games in Florida
Boston captain Patrice Bergeron did not accompany the Bruins on their trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round series with the Panthers.
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes
Matty Beniers grows from rookie to leader for playoff-bound Kraken
The cameo Matty Beniers made last year during the disappointing debut season of the Seattle Kraken provided an optimistic glimmer of what a full season with the young center on the ice could mean for the young franchise.
Calgary Flames v Chicago Blackhawks
Capitals sign Dylan Strome to five-year, $25 million extension
The Capitals signed forward Dylan Strome to a five-year extension worth $25 million.