Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brad Keselowski says RFK Racing has made changes after recent penalties
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Nashville Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier scores third victory of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Amari Avery recounts scary ordeal, how she ended up competing with Gabi Ruffels’ clubs
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brad Keselowski says RFK Racing has made changes after recent penalties
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Nashville Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier scores third victory of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Amari Avery recounts scary ordeal, how she ended up competing with Gabi Ruffels’ clubs
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
May 31, 2025 10:04 PM
Watch the Chilango 150 presented on Saturday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
Related Videos
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
13:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
20:08
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
02:26
Busch backs into wall from third at Texas
02:04
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
09:32
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Texas on The CW
16:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
Latest Clips
06:50
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
10:02
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
07:34
What riders said after Hangtown Motocross Classic
36
Tomac recaps up-and-down Hangtown MX Classic
21:06
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
01:03
Cooper ‘toughed it out’ for podium at Hangtown
02:13
Plessinger: Hangtown ride took ‘a lot of heart’
08:50
Highlights: USWNT vs. China (En Español)
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
36
Jett ‘did what I wanted to do’ to win Hangtown
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
40
Shimoda: Need ‘pace’ and ‘fitness’ to catch Deegan
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
36
Deegan after Hangtown MX sweep: ‘It’s all mental’
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
03:21
Britt secures photo finish win in 110m hurdles
09:51
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 1
03:54
Hudson-Smith finishes strong to win men’s 400m
03:57
Paulino earns narrow win in women’s 400m race
01:09
Rockenfeller anchors Ford’s GTD Pro win in Detroit
01:23
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City
10:26
Highlights: IMSA Detroit Sports Car Classic
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue