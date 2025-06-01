Nashville Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier scores third victory of the season

LEBANON, Tenn. — Justin Allgaier swept both stages, led a race-high 101 laps, including the final 48, to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The victory is the third of the season for Allgaier and 28th of his career. He passes Jeff Burton for ninth on the all-time Xfinity wins list. Allgaier earned his second career win at Nashville.

Connor Zilisch finished second, giving JR Motorsports the top-two finishers in the race. It is the 17th time in team history that JR Motorsports has accomplished that feat and the first time it has done so this year.

Sam Mayer was third and his Haas Factory Team teammate Sheldon Creed was fourth. Ross Chastain, driving for JR Motorsports, completed the top five.

Corey Day placed 12th for his career-best finish in the series.

