MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Amari Avery recounts scary ordeal, how she ended up competing with Gabi Ruffels’ clubs
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Speedway executive on any schedule changes: ‘Interesting to see what happens going forward’
nbc_imsa_detriotgp_2505031.jpg
IMSA Detroit results, points: Acura outduels Cadillac for first victory of season

Top Clips

nbc_mx_250recap_250531.jpg
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
nbc_mx_450recap_250531.jpg
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nashville Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier scores third victory of the season

  
Published May 31, 2025 10:32 PM

LEBANON, Tenn. — Justin Allgaier swept both stages, led a race-high 101 laps, including the final 48, to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The victory is the third of the season for Allgaier and 28th of his career. He passes Jeff Burton for ninth on the all-time Xfinity wins list. Allgaier earned his second career win at Nashville.

MORE: Nashville results

MORE: Nashville driver points

Connor Zilisch finished second, giving JR Motorsports the top-two finishers in the race. It is the 17th time in team history that JR Motorsports has accomplished that feat and the first time it has done so this year.

Sam Mayer was third and his Haas Factory Team teammate Sheldon Creed was fourth. Ross Chastain, driving for JR Motorsports, completed the top five.

Corey Day placed 12th for his career-best finish in the series.