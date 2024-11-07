Michigan vs. Indiana prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The Michigan Wolverines’ title defense has been anything but spectacular. They are 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten. With four losses on their record, they are out of the Playoffs and Big Ten title contention. They still need to pick up one more win to be bowl-eligible.

We would have to go back to 2011 for a defending National Champion that has struggled as much as this Michigan team.

In all fairness to the Wolverines, they did lose their starting wide receiver, running back, quarterback, and head coach.

They are in for another tall task this weekend when they head to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers.

This Curt Cignetti-led team is phenomenal. There is an argument that the Hoosiers have not played anyone. Sure, they have not played a ranked team thus far, but they are 8-1 against the spread and have an average margin of victory of 32+ points.

Game Details & How to Watch Michigan @ Indiana

· Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: Memorial Stadium

· City: Bloomington, IN

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds for Michigan @ Indiana via BetMGM

· Moneyline: Michigan (+425), Indiana (-650)

· Spread: Indiana -14

· Total: 49.5

Betting Insights and Predictions

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas), NBC Sports Bet analyst, is eyeing Indiana -14:

“Michigan stink. They were 13-point favorites on the preseason game of the week. Now they are two-touchdown dogs. They can’t pass the ball and will get neutralized by the Indiana rush defense.

Curt Cignetti has this team humming. 8-1 against the spread, they have a massive 32-point average margin of victory and are playing inspired football. Make sure you check out Bet the Edge on Spotify where I give a full breakdown of this contest.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: Heisman Trophy

Line movement (open, current)

· Travis Hunter +3500, +200

· Cam Ward +20000, +200

· Dillon Gabriel +800, +300

· Ashton Jeanty +5000, +500

Names to Know for Michigan @ Indiana

Michigan Wolverines:

· QB Davis Warren – Warren has passed for 731 yards, 5 TDs and 6 INTs.

Indiana Hoosiers:

· QB Kurtis Rouke - Rourke has passed for 2,204 yards, 19 TDs, and 3 INTs.

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Michigan @ Indiana

· Indiana is 8-1 against the spread

· Indiana has lost 7 of its last 10 home games against teams with a winning record

· The OVER is 6-3 in Michigan’s games this season.

