Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. USC Trojans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The game between the 5-4 Nebraska Cornhuskers and the 4-5 USC Trojans welcomes new changes for each team. The Cornhuskers announced former Houston Head Coach Dana Holgersen will take over as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

While explaining the move, Matt Rhule said their offenses needed help. Holgersen comes in with a lot of experience and from the Mike Leach coaching tree. While it might take some time for Holgersen to implement his offense fully, it’s an exciting change that should be very positive for true freshman star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

USC also made a drastic change to their offense. They announced they are benching quarterback Miller Moss in favor of Jayden Maiava.

Moss has thrown for 2,555 yards, 18 TDs, and 9 INTs. However, he wasn’t efficient and had seemingly lost the trust of head coach Lincoln Riley.

With one year of eligibility left, Moss will be a highly sought-after name in the transfer portal.

With both teams making changes, this should be an exciting game.

Game Details & How to Watch Nebraska vs. USC

· Date: Saturday, November 16th, 2024

· Time: 4:00 PM EST

· Site: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

· City: Los Angeles, CA

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds for Nebraska @ USC courtesy of BetMGM

· Moneyline: Nebraska (+270), USC (-340)

· Spread: USC -9

· Total: 50.5

NBC Sports Best Bet

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas is leaning toward Nebraska +9 in this matchup:

“Both of these teams are going backward fast. Neither team is bowl-eligible, and both are making significant changes. Nebraska have lost their last three games. Granted, two of their last three games were against teams currently ranked in the top five.

It’s brutal to think this Nebraska team started 5-1 and will be fighting to make a bowl game. However, Dana Holgersen’s hire and promotion should excite this team a bit. Maybe they will get a new coach boost.

This is just a lean for me because I’m unsure of Dylan Raiola’s health. However, despite losing, Nebraska played tough against UCLA and Ohio State. I wouldn’t put real money on this game, but maybe Nebraska can show some fight.”

National Championship Odds courtesy of BetMGM

· Favorite: Ohio State +300

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now):

· Ohio State +350 to +300

· Texas +550 to +450

· Ole Miss +3500 to +1000

Highest Ticket%:

· Ohio State 14.0%

· Texas 11.5%

· Georgia 10.6%

Names to Know for Nebraska @ USC

· Nebraska Cornhuskers:

o QB Dylan Raiola - True freshman, Raiola has been solid this season. He’s thrown for 1,921 yards, 10 TDs, and 8 INTs. He’s been dealing with an injury, so we will see if he can hold up against this USC defense.

· USC Trojans:

o QB Jayden Maiava – Maiava takes over for Miller Moss. As a freshman at UNLV last season, he threw for 3,085 yards, 17 TDs, and 10 INTs.

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Nebraska @ USC

· USC has covered the spread in its last 5 home games

· Nebraska has lost 4 straight games as an underdog

· USC’s last 3 home games have gone OVER the Total

