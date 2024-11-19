Penn State vs Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Betting Trends and Stats

Penn State and Minnesota meet for the first time since 2022 with the Nittany Lions looking to hold its College Football Playoff position.

Minnesota is 6-4 and dropped its first game since September 28. Minnesota was on a four-game winning streak and covering five consecutive games before the 26-19 loss at Rutgers. The Gophers beat USC, UCLA, Maryland, and Illinois in its four-game winning streak. Minnesota is at Wisconsin next week in an attempt to secure a winning record.

The Nittany Lions have won two straight in dominant fashion outscoring Washington and Purdue 84-16 after its 20-13 loss to Ohio State. Penn State is solidified in the College Football Playoff unless they lose the next two games to Minnesota or Maryland. Penn State has had one of the most elite second-half defenses in the country, so points could be at a premium.

Game Details and How to watch Penn State @ Minnesota

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Site: Huntington Bank Stadium

City: Minneapolis, MN

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Penn State @ Minnesota

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Penn State -455, Minnesota +350

o Spread: Penn State -12 (-110)

o Total: 45.0 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The line opened at Penn State -10 and the total was 47.5, so we’ve seen movement on both the spread and total. Sharps and the public are backing Penn State after its 49-10 beatdown of Purdue on the Boilermakers Senior Day.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets between Penn State and Minnesota:

Lately, Penn State’s second-half UNDERs have been the best bets whether it’s pre-game or live in-game besides last week -- but I am going back to the well.

Since Penn State’s bye week, they held Wisconsin to three second-half points, Ohio State to six, Washington to six, and Purdue to seven. Only one of those second halves went Over 24 points total, which was last week at Purdue. Penn State was responsible for 28 of the 35 second-half points.

Drew Allar’s Under Passing Yards would be another ideal look since Penn State should have a cushion, but live betting or playing the pre-game second-half Under would be my best.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Georgia +800 to +500

· Alabama +800 to +750

· Indiana +3000 to +2500

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 13.7%

· Texas 11.4%

· Georgia 10.6%

Highest Handle%

· Ohio State 16.5%

· Georgia 15.5%

· Texas 11.6%

Biggest Liabilities

· Colorado

· Ohio State

· Tennessee

Quarterback matchup for Nittany Lions @ Golden Gophers

Penn State: Drew Allar has 19 total touchdowns to 5 interceptions on the season along with 2,447 total yards. The sophomore slinger finished his freshman campaign with 29 total touchdowns and 2,841 total yards, so Allar should top those marks before the season’s end.

Drew Allar has 19 total touchdowns to 5 interceptions on the season along with 2,447 total yards. The sophomore slinger finished his freshman campaign with 29 total touchdowns and 2,841 total yards, so Allar should top those marks before the season’s end. Minnesota: Max Brosmer has been a bright spot for the Gophers tossing 14 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. The senior has thrown at least one touchdown in eight of 10 games and has five straight games without an interception.

Nittany Lions @ Golden Gophers player news & recent stats

Penn State is 5-5 ATS and 3-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Minnesota is 7-2-1 ATS, ranking tied for 7th-best in the nation.

Minnesota is 2-1-1 ATS as an underdog and 1-1-1 ATS as a home underdog.

Penn State is 7-3 to the Under this year, ranking 7th-best to the Under.

Minnesota is 5-5 on the total and 2-1 to the Under as a home underdog.

Drew Allar threw three touchdowns last week, marking the third time he’s down that this season.

Tyler Warren caught seven or more passes in four of the past five games.

Max Brosmer has not thrown an interception for five straight games.

Darius Taylor has scored a touchdown in four straight games.

