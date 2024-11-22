USC vs. UCLA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

USC (5-5) defeated LSU 27-20 in a thrilling season opener and won three of their first four games. The Trojans then sputtered, losing four of their next five contests before beating Nebraska 28-20 last weekend. Though HC Lincoln Riley’s offense has been very competent once again, ranking 13th overall in SP+ offensive rating, they’ve committed 16 turnovers (92nd) and have struggled to hit big plays ranking 114th in passing explosiveness. Year 1 DC D’Anton Lynn’s defense ranks 49th, allowing a disappointing 67.5% completion rate (128th) and ranking 95th in EPA/rush.

UCLA (4-6) took some time getting acclimated to the Big Ten, dropping their first four conference games against Indiana, Oregon, @ Penn State and Minnesota. However, new HC DeShaun Foster and OC Eric Bienemy have turned around their fortunes over the last three games, defeating @Rutgers 35-32, @Nebraska 27-20, and Iowa 20-17 in a dramatic Friday night victory. Unfortunately, their three-game B10 win streak ended last week to a Washington team that has been nearly unbeatable at home over the last two seasons. The Bruins are struggling to move the ball on the ground, ranking 127th in FBS with a 35% rushing success rate and 4th-to-last in yards before contact. Defensively they’ve been exceptional at avoiding big plays, ranking 11th in suppressing explosiveness and 21st with a 5.1% 20+ yard play rate. However, they rank 118th with a 47.2% success rate allowed and 125th in points per scoring opportunity (4.98).

Game details and how to watch USC at UCLA

· Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

· Time: 10:30 PM EST

· Site: The Rose Bowl

· City: Pasadena, CA

· TV/Streaming: NBC

Game odds for USC at UCLA

The latest odds as of Friday morning:



Moneyline: USC (-190), UCLA (+155)

USC (-190), UCLA (+155) Spread: USC -4.5

USC -4.5 Over/Under: 51.5 points

This line opened at USC -4.5 and has held steady throughout the week, but we are starting to see -5/-5.5 in isolated spots. While USC’s moneyline is still fetching close to the -175 it dropped at, UCLA has improved from +145 to a high of +170. The initial 50.5 game total has moved up slightly to a consensus 51.5 across the board.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Eric Froton (@CFFroton) thinks:

“The game total is set at 51.5 points, which is a total that UCLA has cleared just two times all season. (Indiana/Rutgers). The Bruins play at the 132nd pace in the country, while both defenses philosophically are willing to give up short, consistent gains in favor of suppressing explosiveness (USC = 10th in plays of 20+/UCLA = 21st). I lean the Under 51.5 points in what should be a hard fought Battle of Los Angeles.”

Quarterback matchup for USC @ UCLA

UCLA: Ethan Garbers entered 2023 as the backup for promising five-star freshman recruit Dante Moore. However, when Moore faltered in his shot at the starting gig, Garbers dutifully stepped in and completed 67% of his passes with an 11-to-3 ratio and a commendable 77.7 PFF offensive grade for the 8-5 Bruins. He won the job outright this year but hasn’t had the same success, as is evidenced by his unsightly 7-to-16 big time throw-to-turnover worthy play rate and 86.4 NFL passer rating (107.0 NFL PR in 2023). That being said, Garbers is coming off his four best games of the year, having completed 97-of-142 passes with a 10-to-2 ratio during his four-game revival.



Betting trends & recent stats

Bruins RB TJ Harden ranks 116th out of 117 FBS rushers with 100+ carries with an average of 3.6 yards per attempt. UCLA RBs have rushed for 2 touchdowns on 192 carries this year, the 5th-worst carry-to-TD rate in the country.

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers has completed just 32.4% of passes (11 completions/34 net pass attempts) in the Red Zone this season, worst among Power Conference Quarterbacks. For perspective, ISU QB Rocco Becht ranks 2nd-worst with a 41.4% RZ completion rate, 11% higher than Garbers.

USC RB Woody Marks ranks 3rd among Power Four running backs with 53 targets (43 receptions). Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen tops the list with 63 targets out of the backfield.

USC is averaging a 4.4% sack rate that ranks 2nd-worst in the Big Ten, only Maryland’s 4.1% sack rate is lower. For comparison, UCLA ranks 15th with a 5.5% sack rate, not much better.

