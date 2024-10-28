USC @ Washington prediction: Odds, expert picks, how to watch, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The USC Trojans and Washington Huskies meet in a Big Ten battle of 4-4 teams. Each is looking to stay above .500 and earn a bowl bid in their first year in the Big Ten.

USC enters with a 42-20 victory over Rutgers at home on Friday night that snapped a three-game losing streak to Maryland (29-28), Penn State (33-30 OT), and Minnesota (24-17). USC is 0-3 on the road this year, but every road trip has come a week after crossing the country. This is the first time USC does not change time zones for back-to-back games all season.

The Washington Huskies have lost two straight games to fall to 4-4 and three of the last four to Rutgers (21-18), Iowa (40-16), and Indiana 31-17. Washington is 4-0 at home this season with only one win coming against a team above .500. The Huskies played on the road the last two weeks at Iowa and Indiana, so this marks the first home game since October 5.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch USC @ Washington

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Husky Stadium

City: Seattle, Washington

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for USC @ Washington

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

o Moneyline: USC -140, Washington +120

o Spread: USC -2.5 (-115)

o Total: 55.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread and total opened at USC -3 and O/U 55.5 Points. Most shops are offering USC -3, but MGM is hanging a -2.5 for the Trojans, so expect that to close at -3.5 or -4 by Saturday.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Washington and USC:

“The USC Trojans got the dominant win on Friday like I expected and while this game won’t be dominant on either side, it should be exciting.

As someone who holds a Washington Under 6.5 Wins (+110) for the season, I am pulling for the Trojans here and like the -2.5 at BetMGM compared to -3 at other shops. However, there should be points in this matchup.

USC isn’t changing time zones for this road game and at 0-3 away from home this year, the Trojans could have its best offensive showing of the season after putting up 24, 17, and 28 points at Michigan, Minnesota, and Maryland.

Washington is coming off two straight games at Iowa and Indiana, both beatdowns with 31 and 40 points allowed. Will Rogers and Miller Moss can both sling it, so give me the Over 55.5 as the play, but as mentioned before, I’ll be rooting for USC and think they are the right side.”

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)



Georgia +350 to +325

Oregon +500 to +450

Texas A&M +3000 to +2200

Highest Ticket%



Ohio State 14.5%

Texas 12.0%

Georgia 11.1%

Highest Handle%



Ohio State 18.9%

Georgia 17.0%

Texas 11.7%

Biggest Liabilities



Ohio State

Tennessee

Colorado

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Quarterback matchup for USC @ Washington

Washington: Will Rogers is coming off his worst game of the season where he tossed two interceptions and no touchdowns for the first time all year. However, back at home, he is most comfortable. Rogers has 10 touchdowns to 1 interception this season with a 73.9 completion percentage and over 1,300 passing yards.

Will Rogers is coming off his worst game of the season where he tossed two interceptions and no touchdowns for the first time all year. However, back at home, he is most comfortable. Rogers has 10 touchdowns to 1 interception this season with a 73.9 completion percentage and over 1,300 passing yards. USC: Miller Moss surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in his previous game to reach 2,262 passing yards. Moss has the 26th-best QBR (74.6) and an impressive 16 touchdowns to 6 interceptions in his first season as a starter. He tossed his second-straight 300-yard game last week and has four of them on the year.

Trojans @ Huskies player news & recent stats

USC is 52-30-4 all-time versus Washington.

Washington has won the last two meetings by 10 and 14 points.

Washington has won three of the past four meetings but is 1-2 in the past three home matchups.

USC is 5-3 ATS this season, including a 3-3 mark as a favorite.

USC is 3-0 to the Over in the past three games and 5-1 in the last six.

Washington is 3-5 ATS this season, including a 0-3 ATS and ML mark as an underdog.

Washington is 6-2 to the Under this season, but 2-1 to the Over in the last three games.

USC’s Miller Moss has tossed at least two touchdown passes in three straight games and five of the past six.

USC’s Miller Moss has thrown at least one interception (4 total) in all three road games this season.

Washington’s Will Rogers has 10 touchdowns to one interception in four home games this season.

Washington’s Denzel Boston has a team-high 9 receiving touchdowns (9 of Rogers’ 13) and 583 yards on 44 receptions.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

