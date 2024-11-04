Bengals vs. Ravens prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, stats, and an injury update

A total of 79 points were scored when the Bengals and Ravens met in Cincinnati in Week 5. Baltimore won that game 41-38 in overtime thanks in large part to the tandem of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Jackson threw for 348 yards and Henry averaged 6.1 yards per carry for 92 yards on the day.

Baltimore possesses the #1 scoring offense in the NFL and while Cincinnati tried valiantly, they learned a few weeks ago what is becoming obvious across the NFL: you can’t trade scores with the Ravens. You must get stops. Sounds obvious but has been difficult for most of their opponents.

Despite an offense scuffling without Tee Higgins, Cincy has won three of their last four. This past Sunday, however, the Raiders offered a get right opportunity to the Bengals and Joe Burrow and co. took full advantage winning 41-24. Cincinnati had been averaging just 18.3 points/game since losing to Baltimore until Vegas came calling. Sunday Burrow threw for 251 yards and 5 TDs and Chase Brown ran for a career-high 120 yards on 27 carries.

It is an AFC North matchup between two heated rivals.

Lets dive deeper into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game Details and how to watch Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

· Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

· Time: 8:15 PM ET

· Site: M&T Bank Stadium

· City: Baltimore, MD

· TV/Streaming: Amazon PV

Latest Game Odds for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens - Week 10

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (-120), Baltimore Ravens (+100)

· Spread: Ravens -6

· Total: 52.5

Before the season started, the Ravens were favored by a mere field goal, but halfway through the season the Ravens are as good as the books anticipated while the Bengals are not. Hence, the big swing in the spread. These teams are a combined 14-4 to the OVER which explains the Total climbing to 52.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

The Bengals just have to be desperate Thursday as their season is very much on the line against the Ravens. That said, Lamar Jackson chewed up their defense in their first meeting of the season and while Derrick Henry gained yards in sizable chunks, he only carried the ball 15 times. Add in the presumed absence once again of WR Tee Higgins and the data points to Baltimore covering the spread and winning by a touchdown. If that is too great a sweat for you, look at the receiving yardage for Bengals’ TE Mike Gesicki especially if Higgins is inactive.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Betting Trends & Stats

· Baltimore’s offense is the #1 scoring offense in the NFL (31.4/game).

· Baltimore ranks #2 in the NFL with 2,286 passing yards (254/game).

· Baltimore and Lamar Jackson attempt just 28.4 passes per game ranking #25 in the NFL. They rank #6 in pass attempts inside the red zone (39 passes - 46.4% of the plays in the red zone)

· Cincinnati ranks #28 in the NFL allowing 227 points (25.2 per game) on the season.

· Cincinnati ranks #22 in the NFL in total yards allowed (3,086).

· The Bengals are 5-4 ATS and 6-3 to the OVER this season.

· The Ravens are 5-3-1 ATS and 9-1 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback Matchup for Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens

· Bengals: Joe Burrow – coming off a game against Las Vegas in which he threw for 251 yards and 5 TDs.

· Ravens: Lamar Jackson – last week threw just 19 passes against Denver but completed 16 for a robust 280 yards with 3 TDs

Player News & Injuries

Bengals

· WR Tee Higgins (quad) did not play Sunday and is questionable for Thursday night.

· LT Orlando Brown, Jr. (knee) is questionable for Thursday night.

· TE Erick All Jr. (knee) is out for the remainder of the season.

· RB Chase Brown (ribs) is questionable for Thursday night.

· RB Zack Moss (neck) is questionable for Thursday night.

Ravens

· DE Brent Urban (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday night.

· RB Rasheen Ali (ankle) sat out Sunday’s win against Denver and is questionable for Thursday night.

· CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) did not play against the Broncos and is questionable for Thursday night.

