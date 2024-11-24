Broncos vs Raiders Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

The second AFC West battle ensues between the Broncos and Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Denver is 6-5 on the season and coming off a dominating home win versus Atlanta (38-6) that broke a two-game losing streak. The Broncos have lost two straight road games after three consecutive road wins. Bo Nix has thrown for at least 200 passing yards in four straight games and six of the past seven, while the Broncos defense held six of seven opponents to 23 or fewer points.

Las Vegas is 2-8 this year and lost six straight games. Only two of the six straight losses have come by seven or fewer points. The Raiders are back to Gardner Minshew at QB for the time being, but the rushing attack has been the major problem as WR Jakobi Meyers led Las Vegas in rushing last week (20 yards).

Game Details and How to watch the Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

· Time: 4:05 PM EST

· Site: Allegiant Stadium

· City: Las Vegas, NV

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Raiders vs. Broncos

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-245), Las Vegas Raiders (+200)

Spread: Broncos -5.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5

Denver has received money to push the spread from -4.5 to -5.5 but home underdogs get money in divisional matchups, so expect this to move back toward Las Vegas. The preseason line for this game was Las Vegas -3, and despite Bo Nix and the Broncos’ defensive play, the spread speaks more to the dismay of the Raiders.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the first quarter Under 7.5 between the Raiders and Broncos:

“Denver had five of their six first quarters go Under the 7.5- O/U point mark on the road this year and I think there will be another at Las Vegas.

Denver is coming off a big win against Atlanta, while the Raiders continue their slide. Las Vegas is getting desperate and could surprise people in this spot, but that offense cannot be trusted, especially since the run game is at an all-time low.

The Raiders got out to a 10-0 lead on the Broncos in Denver, but the Broncos came back to win that contest 34-18. Denver will want to shut down Las Vegas early and I think the Raiders could give Bo Nix fits once again. I like the first quarter Under 7.5 points at -130 odds.”

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders team stats, betting trends

Denver is 8-3 ATS on the season, ranking second-best.

Las Vegas is 4-6 ATS this year and 4-5 ATS as an underdog.

Denver is an NFL-best 4-0 ATS this season.

Las Vegas is 7-3 to the Over in the last 10 games.

Denver is 6-5 to the Over on the season.

Bo Nix threw a season-high 307 yards last week and has 6 touchdowns to zero interceptions in the last two games.

Gardner Minshew has thrown for at least 200 yards in two of the past three games.

Javonte Williams has ran for at least 40 yards in five of the last six games.

Audric Estime has 28 total touches in the last three games for 113 total yards.

Quarterback matchup for Denver vs. Las Vegas

Denver: Bo Nix – Nix has 10 total touchdowns (9 passing) to one interception over the last four games (2-2). Nix has 18 total touchdowns to six interceptions on the year for over 2,500 yards. The rookie QB threw for a career-high 307 passing yards last week.

Las Vegas: Gardner Minshew - Mineshew has started the last three games for the Raiders (0-3) and tossed 200-plus yards in two of those games. Minshew has eight touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season with a 39.1 QBR.

Raiders and Broncos injury update

The Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) and CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) are both out, while RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) and RB Zamir White (quad) are doubtful.

For Denver, WR Josh Reynolds (Hand) and LB Drew Sanders (Achilles): are out, while DE Zach Allen (heel) is questionable.

