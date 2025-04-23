Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars pull first stunner, Giants trade up for QB in Connor Rogers’ final prediction
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Why a NASCAR champ calls Richard Petty ‘the greatest race car driver that ever lived’
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars pull first stunner, Giants trade up for QB in Connor Rogers’ final prediction
Connor Rogers
,
Connor Rogers
,
Why a NASCAR champ calls Richard Petty ‘the greatest race car driver that ever lived’
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
April 23, 2025 06:19 PM
While the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is a fun change of pace on the PGA Tour, don't expect team events to gain in prevalence -- and don't expect players to clamor for it, either.
Related Videos
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
07:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
05:55
Remembering Sigel: ‘An icon in amateur golf’
07:44
Can Korda secure first 2025 win at Chevron Champ?
04:14
Roundtable: Impact of Dahmen ‘facing the music’
04:33
Inside unique demands of Harbour Town Golf Links
04:03
Dahmen shocked after Corales Puntacana collapse
02:24
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 4
02:51
Novak: ‘I felt mostly good’ during RBC Heritage
11:02
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
02:18
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
10:01
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
05:50
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
02:53
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
01:56
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
Latest Clips
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
21:31
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
35:40
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
01:40
Why Bears could look at TE in first round of draft
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
01:48
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue