Chiefs vs Bills Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchups, Injury Updates, Betting Trends and Stats

Kansas City and Buffalo meet in Buffalo for a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game that the Chiefs won.

Kansas City remained undefeated (9-0) after blocking a 35-yard field goal by the Denver Broncos as time expired to win the game, 16-14. It was one of the most shocking endings of the season and propelled Kansas City into this week’s marquee matchup.

Buffalo is 8-2 on the year and has won five straight games over the Jets, Titans, Seahawks, Dolphins, and Colts. Those five teams are a combined 16-31 and have losing records, so this is a prove-it game for the Bills in Buffalo where they are 4-0 this season.

Game Details and How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

· Time: 4:25 PM EST

· Site: Highmark Stadium

· City: Buffalo, New York

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Chiefs vs. Bills

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-130), Kansas City Chiefs (+110)

Spread: Buffalo -2 (-110)

Total: 45.5

The Chiefs opened as -1 point favorites and the spread has flipped to Bills -2 at most shops with -2.5 more than likely coming. The look-ahead total was 48.5, so a three-point reduction likely speaks to Kansas City’s defense and playing outdoors in November.

Expert picks & predictions for Chiefs vs Bills

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Patrick Mahomes to go Under 0.5 interceptions in Buffalo:

“Patrick Mahomes has thrown four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last two games against Tampa Bay and Denver, while the Chiefs have remained undefeated.

Mahomes broke his eight-interception streak against Tampa and I think he could extend it to three without a pick versus Buffalo. Mahomes and the Chiefs played the Bills twice last year, once in 2022, twice in 2021, and twice in 2020 for seven times since 2020, this being the eighth.

These teams are familiar with one another and Mahomes knows playing a clean game is one of the many ways the Chiefs remain unbeaten. Buffalo has picked off seven of the opposing 10 teams this year, except for Lamar Jackson, Kyle Murray, and Tua Tagovailoa in the previous matchup with Miami.

Mahomes should add his name to that list and with Kareem Hunt having success on the ground, the three-time Super Bowl MVP hasn’t had to force as much.”

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs team stats, betting trends

Buffalo is 6-4 ATS this season, ranking 9th in the NFL.

Kansas City is 5-4 ATS and 2-1 ATS as road favorites this season.

Buffalo is 2-2 ATS as a home favorite this year and an NFL-best 4-0 to the Over.

Kansas City is 1-0 ATS and ML as an underdog this year and 1-0 to the Under.

Patrick Mahomes has four touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last two games.

Josh Allen threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions versus the Colts last week. That was his second game without a touchdown pass.

Travis Kelce has 32 receptions on 40 targets for 254 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games.

Last week was the first game Hunt had lower than 59 rushing yards in five straight games.

James Cook had 80 rushing yards last game, the third time in five games he’s achieved that total or more.

Quarterback matchup for Kansas City vs. Buffalo

Buffalo: Josh Allen – Josh Allen started the season with 12 passing touchdowns to zero interceptions but he’s tossed four picks to five touchdowns in the last three games for a 17-4 ratio. Allen is top 10 in both passing yards (2,281) and QBR (70.3), along with rushing yards for a QB (261 yards, 4 TDs).

Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes - Mahomes snapped an eight-game interception streak with four touchdowns and zero picks in the last two games. Mahomes has 12 passing touchdowns to 9 interceptions on the season with a 67.7 QBR (7th) and 2,208 passing yards (11th).

Chiefs and Bills injury update

The Bills WR Amari Cooper (wrist), TE Dalton Kincaid (knee), and OT Spencer Brown (ankle) are questionable, while WR Keon Coleman (wrist) is out.

For Kansas City, WR Juju Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is questionable, while a majority of players on the injury report were full participants this week in practice.

