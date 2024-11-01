Chiefs vs Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Update, Betting Trends and Stats

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hobble into a Monday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead.

Tampa Bay will be without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, which didn’t seem to matter much against Atlanta. In the 31-26 loss that dropped the Bucs to 4-4 on the season, Baker Mayfield threw for 330 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions with Cade Otton leading the team at 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tampa Bay is 2-1 on the road this season but hasn’t played a road game since October 13.

Kansas City is 7-0 and the last undefeated team in the NFL. The Chiefs have beaten the 49ers (28-18) and Raiders (27-20) both on the road since the bye week. This will be Kansas City’s first home game since Oct. 7, which was also a Monday Night Football matchup (Beat Saints 26-13). Kansas City has held all three Primetime opponents to 20 or fewer points this season.

Game Details and How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday

· Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

· Time: 8:25 PM EST

· Site: Arrowhead Stadium

· City: Kansas City, MO

· TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Chiefs (-455), Buccaneers (+350)

Spread: Kansas City -8.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5

The spread opened at Kansas City -7.5 and the total 47, so there has been considerable action to move these lines. The Chiefs rest between -8.5 and -9.5 at most shops, while the total is now 45.5 to 45.0. Tampa Bay is 5-0 to the Over in the last five games, while Kansas City is 4-1 to the Under during that span.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Patrick Mahomes to clean up his act against Tampa Bay:

“Patrick Mahomes is on an eight-game interception streak that has NFL fans in amazement. And in full transparency, I took Mahomes Under 0.5 Interceptions last week and was disappointed to see a third-quarter pick with a double-digit lead, but this has to stop at some point.

I will run it back on Mahomes against a hampered Tampa Bay team that likely will struggle to put up points. Kansas City has been so dominant not because of Mahomes but because of the defense. If Mahomes has a clean game, Kansas City will cover the spread and I will bet on him too.”

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers team stats, betting trends

Kansas City is 2-1 ATS in the past three games but failed to cover last week.

Tampa Bay is 5-0 to the Over in the last five games.

Kansas City is 4-1 to the Under in the past five games.

Tampa Bay is 1-3 ATS in the past four games.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception in eight straight games and all seven this season.

Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season last week.

Baker Mayfield threw for 330 yards last week. He has four games of 300-plus passing yards, including three straight.

Cade Otton caught two of his three touchdowns last week.

Kareem Hunt has four touchdowns in the past three games.

Kareem Hunt has at least 63 total yards in each of the last three games.

Quarterback matchup for Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay

Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield – Even without Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield continued his 300-yard streak to three games with 330 in a loss to the Falcons. Mayfield now has 21 touchdowns to 9 interceptions on the season after three scores and two picks versus Atlanta.

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes - Mahomes has thrown an interception in eight straight games and has more picks (9) than passing touchdowns (8) yet the Chiefs are 7-0. His 1,651 passing yards is 16th in the NFL and his 66.9 QBR is 7th.

Buccaneers and Chiefs injury update

The Buccaneers are without WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and could be without WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and RB Bucky Irving (toe).

For the Chiefs, WR Juju Smith-Schuster is likely to play, while starting DE Mike Danna (pectoral and CB Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) are questionable.

