Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

We have Black Friday football in the AFC West between the Raiders and Chiefs in Kansas City.

Kansas City is 10-1 and bounced back off its first loss on the season with a three-point win at Carolina (30-27) thanks to a walk-off field goal by newly signed kicker Spencer Shrader. Patrick Mahomes and company survived their third back-to-back road set of the season and are back at home versus the Raiders and Chargers -- both on Primetime.

Las Vegas is 2-9 this year and lost seven straight games after starting 2-2. In this seven-game losing streak, the Raiders have scored more than 20 points once and allowed at least 27 points in eight contests. The QB position has been a roulette wheel week-to-week for Las Vegas and it appears Aiden O’Connell is the winner for the starting job in Arrowhead.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

· Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

· Time: 3:00 PM EST

· Site: Arrowhead Stadium

· City: Kansas City, MO

· TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time, and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (-675), Las Vegas Raiders (+490)

Spread: Chiefs -12 (-110)

Total: 42.5

The spread opened at Chiefs -11.5 and the total at 43.5, so the Under and Kansas City have taken enough of the handle to move the lines slightly. The preseason look-ahead line for this game was Chiefs -7.5 with a total of 45.5, so the market is extremely low on the Raiders.

Expert picks & predictions for Chiefs vs Raiders

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Patrick Mahomes to go Under 0.5 interceptions versus Las Vegas:

“Patrick Mahomes has not thrown an interception in three of the last four games with the exception being two picks tossed in the loss to the Bills.

Mahomes bounced back with three touchdowns and no interceptions on 27-of-37 against Carolina in a 30-27 win. Mahomes and company face the Raiders for a second time after beating them 27-20 in Las Vegas earlier this season. The former MVP went 27-of-38 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Raiders have five interceptions on the entire season (T-27th) and one of those came off Mahomes while he was in a funk. I like that to change this time around at -130 odds to the Under 0.5 interceptions.”

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders team stats, betting trends

Kansas City is 5-6 ATS this season and 2-3 ATS at home.

Las Vegas is 4-7 ATS this season and 2-4 ATS as the road team.

Las Vegas is 8-3 to the Over, ranking the second-best.

Kansas City is 6-5 to the Over and 3-2 to the Over at home.

Patrick Mahomes has 0 interceptions in three of the last four games.

Travis Kelce caught at least six passes for the fourth time in the past five games.

Deandre Hopkins has 22 receptions on 27 targets for 235 yards and two touchdowns over five games with Kansas City.

Kareem Hunt has recorded at least 14 rushing attempts in every game he’s played.

Aidan O’Connell threw an interception in each of his starts this season.

Quarterback matchup for Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes – Mahomes posted 269 passing yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 27-of-37 (73%) against the Panthers last week. That was the third game in four weeks that Mahomes did not throw an interception.

Las Vegas: Aidan O’Connell - O’Connell was back at practice this week as a full participant after getting injured in Week 7 against the Rams. Since his injury, the Raiders have gone 0-4 and with him, they are 0-3 in his starts this season. O’Connell has 455 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on a 63.4% completion percentage through four games (two started).

Raiders and Chiefs injury update

The Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (leg) is questionable, while DE Charles Omenihu (knee) is out and WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder surgery) is headed to the IR.

For Las Vegas, QB Gardner Minshew (collarbone) is out, while RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), TE Harrison Bryant (ankle), RB Zamir White (quad) and two offensive linemen, Andre James (ankle) and Cody Whitehair (ankle) are questionable.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

