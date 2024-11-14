Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 11 with their seasons having different trajectories.

At the start of the season, there was MVP chatter about Joe Burrow and a possible Super Bowl appearance for the Cincinnati Bengals. However, at 4-6, the Bengals need to start picking up more wins if they even want a shot at the playoffs.

The Chargers, on the other hand, entered the season with a bit of mystery. They brought in former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh, the brother of John Harbaugh, brought his beast of a defensive coordinator with him from Michigan.

Jesse Minter has this Chargers defense humming. They are holding teams to just 13.1 points per game, the lowest tally in the league.

This week’s matchup is pivotal to the success of each team’s season, but it’s the Bengals who enter the week with the most pressure.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers

· Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

· Time: 8:20 PM ET

· Site: SoFi Stadium

· City: Inglewood, CA

· TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Latest Game Odds for Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (-+105), Los Angeles Chargers (-125)

· Spread: Chargers -1.5

· Total: 47.5

The line opened with the Chargers as 2.5-point favorites, but it has moved down slightly to Chargers -1.5 as the betting public backs Cincinnati’s value.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Cincinnati +105:

“I trust this is a legit defense the Chargers have. They probably are a better team than the Bengals, too; however, getting this Bengals team as a dog with how well they have been playing recently is something I am interested in.

If you remember, the Bengals started the season off slowly last season. When we got into the heart of the schedule, the Bengals picked it up and made a push. They may get Tee Higgins services back this week as well. It feels hard to pass up on Burrow at this number.”

Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Chargers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

· The Bengals have won three of five games following a defeat

· The Bengals’ last three games have gone over the Total

Quarterback Matchup for Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers

· Bengals: Joe Burrow has started the season off well. He’s been particularly exceptional in his last two games. He’s thrown nine touchdowns and one interception in that time.

· Chargers: Justin Herbert has been great this season. He has a total of 12 touchdowns. He has 11 through the air and another on the ground. He’s only thrown one interception this season and hasn’t thrown one in his last seven games.

Bengals @ Chargers News & Injuries

Bengals:

· LB Joe Bachie (hip) is questionable

· OT Orlando Brown (knee) is questionable

· WR Tee Higgins (quad) is questionable

· DT BJ Hill (knee) is questionable

· LB Trey Hendrickson is questionable

Chargers:

· TE Stone Smartt (knee) is questionable

· LB Daiyan Henley (illness) is questionable

· LB Joey Bosa (hip) is questionable

· CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is questionable

· LB Khalil Mack (groin) is questionable

