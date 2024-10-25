Cowboys vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Dallas Cowboys travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in a highly anticipated clash this weekend. Neither team’s season has started particularly strong. The Cowboys are 3-3, and the 49ers are 3-4.

Injuries have plagued both teams, and the level of play has not been up to the standard each organization expects.

The Cowboys’ biggest issue this year has been their play on the defensive side of the football, particularly in run defense. They are 27th in the NFL, allowing 143.5 rushing yards per game. They have also given up the second most rushing yards per game (10) in the NFL. The only team that has given up more is the Carolina Panthers.

The 49ers haven’t been strong on the defensive side of the ball, either. They are giving up 22 points per game (16th) and 318 yards per game.

This game could be seen as a must-win for both.

NBC Sports has you covered with the latest information and analysis, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, as well as expert predictions and best bets for the game.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Live on Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Site: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium City: Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara, CA TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game Odds for Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

As of Friday, courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (+175), San Francisco 49ers (-210)

Dallas Cowboys (+175), San Francisco 49ers (-210) Spread: 49ers -4.5

49ers -4.5 Total: 48.5

The line opened with the 49ers favored by 5 points, but it has since adjusted to 4, reflecting a slight shift in betting sentiment.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Jordan Mason touchdown:

“You’d have to think this is a good buy-low spot-on Mason this weekend. After scoring a touchdown in three of the first four games, he has gone three straight games without scoring. If Deebo Samuel is not 100% this week, a game against the Cowboys can help him start a new touchdown streak.”

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Team Stats, Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Brock Purdy has exceeded his 235.5 passing total in 10 of his last 12 home games.

The 49ers are 3-4 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won four of their last five games against the NFC East.

Quarterback Matchup for Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Cowboys: Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,602 yards, 8 TDs, and 6 INTs. Prescott is 2-1 against the 49ers in his career.

Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,602 yards, 8 TDs, and 6 INTs. Prescott is 2-1 against the 49ers in his career. 49ers: Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,841 yards, 9 TDs, and 7 INTs. He’s defeated them in his lone game against them.

Player News & Injuries

Cowboys



LB Micah Parsons (knee) is questionable.

TE John Stephens Jr (knee) is OUT.

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) is on the IR but is designated to return.

LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder) is questionable.

DaRon Bland (foot) is on the IR.

49ers



WR Deebo Samuel (illness) is questionable.

RB Jordan Mason (shoulder) is questionable.

TE George Kittle (foot) is questionable.

DE Nick Bosa (elbow) is questionable.

WR Jauan Jennings (hip) is questionable.

RB Christian McCaffery (Achilles) is on the IR

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

