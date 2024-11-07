Dolphins vs Rams Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Updates, Betting Trends and Stats

The Miami Dolphins look to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Rams in Los Angeles on Monday Night Football.

Miami is 2-6 on the season and lost three straight games since the bye week to Indianapolis (16-10), Arizona (28-27), and Buffalo (30-27). The only wins for the Dolphins have come over Jacksonville and New England, who are a combined 4-14 this season. Two more losses and Miami’s season is 99% over.

Los Angeles is 4-4 on the year and won three straight games over Las Vegas (20-15), Minnesota (30-20), and Seattle (26-20 OT). The Rams are hot right now after a 1-4 start to the season and have the Dolphins, plus Patriots on deck for two more winnable games.

Game Details and How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday

· Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

· Time: 8:15 PM EST

· Site: SoFi Stadium

· City: Inglewood, CA

· TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Dolphins vs. Rams

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Rams (-118), Dolphins (-102)

Spread: Los Angeles -1 (-110)

Total: 50.5

The total opened at 47.5, so the move to 50.0 and 50.5 at most shops implies people are excited about points in this game. With a spread of +1 or -1 either way, we shouldn’t expect much movement there. Last week, favorites cleaned up going 14-1 on the ML and 10-5 ATS, so underdogs will be a popular pick this week.

Expert picks & predictions for Dolphins @ Rams

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jaylen Waddle to go Over his 42.5 receiving yards prop on Monday Night Football:

“Jaylen Waddle had -2 receiving yards on two receptions and a touchdown last week, which is one of the weirdest stat lines of the season. Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane command most of the attention in Miami’s offense. Still, in a game with an expected total of 50 points, there should be plenty of action to go around in a Miami offense traveling across the country for a primetime game to save the season.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Miami Dolphins team stats, betting trends



Miami is 2-6 ATS this season, ranking tie for third-worst.

The Dolphins are 2-2 ATS on the road this season and 1-2 ATS as a road underdog.

Los Angeles is 3-5 ATS this season and 2-2 ATS at home.

Los Angeles is 0-1 ATS as a home favorite this season.

The Rams are 4-4 on the total this year and the Dolphins are 5-3 to the Under.

Matthew Stafford has six touchdown passes in the last two games, which is 66.6% of his season total of 9.

Matthew Stafford has thrown an interception in five straight games.

Tua Tagovailoa has three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last two games.

De’Von Achane scored a season-high two touchdowns last week.

Tyreek Hill has 10 receptions on 14 targets and 152 yards in the past two games.

Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions on 14 targets for 104 yards and a long of 23 last week. That was his second 100-yard game.

Puka Nacua was ejected last week after seven receptions on nine targets and 106 yards in his return from injury the week prior.

Demarcus Robinson recorded a season-high 94 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns last week, including the OT winner versus the Seahawks.

Quarterback matchup for Los Angeles vs. Miami

Los Angeles: Matthew Stafford – Stafford is hot lately with six touchdown passes and two interceptions over the past two games. Stafford has nine touchdown passes and six interceptions on the season, so getting Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back has boosted the passing game.

Miami: Tua Tagovailoa - Tagovailoa has five touchdowns and three interceptions on the season (four games). However, he has been hot in his return with three touchdown passes to zero interceptions in the past two games. Tagovailoa put up 231 and 234 passing yards in both outings and took two total sacks.

Dolphins and Rams injury update

The Rams TE Tyler Higbee (knee), Punter Ethan Evans (illness) and OL John Noteboom (ankle) are out, while WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder) and DB Jordan Woods (toe) are questionable.

For the Dolphins, DT Zach Sieler (eye), DB Javon Holland (hand), TE Julian Hill (shoulder) and DB Kader Kohou (neck).

