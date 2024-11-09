Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys’ seasons are on opposite trajectories. The Eagles are 6-2 and the Cowboys are 3-5. Surprisingly, the Cowboys have lost all three home games.

With Dak Prescott nursing an injury, the Cowboys will be starting Cooper Rush. However, Cowboys fans shouldn’t feel totally helpless. Cooper Rush is 5-1 as a starter. However, he hasn’t started a game since October 16, 2022.

The Eagles season has been up, and down and coaching decisions are about the only thing keeping them from being undefeated. The addition of Saquon Barkley in the offseason has added another wrinkle to this already explosive offense.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Date : Sunday, November 10, 2024

: Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time : 4:25 PM ET

: 4:25 PM ET Site : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium City : Arlington, TX

: Arlington, TX TV/Streaming: CBS

NBC Sports provides the latest updates on this game with live odds, player news, expert analysis, and predictions.

Latest Game Odds for Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline : Philadelphia Eagles (-360), Dallas Cowboys (+280)

: Philadelphia Eagles (-360), Dallas Cowboys (+280) Spread : Eagles -7.5

: Eagles -7.5 Total: 43.5

The line has moved slightly in favor of Philadelphia after opening at -6.5, indicating Prescott is only worth one point.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning Saquon Barkely over 83.5 rushing yards:

“While the Cowboys are a tough matchup at home, the Eagles have been incredibly consistent all season. Their ability to dominate the trenches on both sides of the ball gives them a major edge, and with Hurts at the helm, they are tough to stop.

Likely playing from a winning position, the Eagles will lean on the running game heavily. It helps to be playing against one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL.”

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys Team Stats, Betting Trends

The Cowboys have covered the Spread in their last 6 home matchups with the Eagles

The Cowboys are on a 6-game winning streak at home to the Eagles

The Over is 4-1 in the Cowboys’ last 5 home games

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Eagles: Jalen Hurts has been serviceable this season. He ranks 20 th in passing yards with 1,774 and 16 th in passing touchdowns with 10. Th most important stat for the Eagles is the six in the win column.

has been serviceable this season. He ranks 20 in passing yards with 1,774 and 16 in passing touchdowns with 10. Th most important stat for the Eagles is the six in the win column. Cowboys: Cooper Rusch makes his first start of the season on Sunday. The career backup in Dallas will be under center the next few weeks with Dak Prescott placed on IR.

Eagles and Cowboys News & Injuries

Eagles:



LB Ben VanSumeren is questionable

DT Byron Young is on the IR

CB James Bradberry IV is on the IR

Cowboys:



S Juanyeh Thomas is OUT

CB DaRon Bland is OUT

QB Dak Prescott is OUT

LB Erik Kendricks is questionable

CB Trevon Diggs is questionable

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

