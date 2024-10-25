Falcons at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Having won the first meeting between the two earlier in the season, the Falcons travel to Tampa full of confidence and eager to add another game gap in the NFC South standings.

Both teams are coming off a loss, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have lost more in their game.

The Bucs sustained two massive injuries in their 41-31 loss to the Ravens. Mike Evans will miss time due to a hamstring injury, and Chris Godwin will likely miss the rest of the season after having successful surgery on his dislocated ankle.

With the injuries piled up for the Bucs, the line has moved from Falcons +3 to Falcons -3.

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM ET

· Site: Raymond James Stadium

· City: Tampa, FL

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (-140), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+120)

· Spread: Falcons -2.5

· Total: 45.5

The line opened with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5, indicating confidence in their home-field advantage.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Falcons -2.5:

“It’s a hard pill to swallow missing the number when it was at +3. You must ask yourself how many points the combination of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is worth. How much do you devalue the Buccaneers knowing they will throw to Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer, and the rookie Jalen McMillan? That’s more than six points to me. Especially with the rookie sensation Bucky Irving missing another practice this week.”

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Buccaneers have covered in four of their last five games against the NFC.

· The Buccaneers have won four of their last five home games against NFC teams.

· The OVER is 4-1 in the Falcons’ last five NFC South matchups.

Quarterback Matchup for Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

· Falcons: Kirk Cousins has a passer rating of 110.0 with 1,395 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in 4 games versus the Buccaneers in his career.

· Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,859 yards, 18 TDs, and 7 INTs. He’s also added another 2 TDs on the ground. Mayfield is 2-2 against the Falcons in his career.

Player News & Injuries

Falcons

· LB Troy Anderson (knee) is questionable

· CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) is questionable

· LB Nate Landman (shoulder) -is questionable

· OL Ryan Neuzil (knee) is questionable

· S Justin Simmons (hamstring) is questionable

Buccaneers

· WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is OUT

· WR Chris Godwin (ankle) is questionable

· RB Bucky Irving (toe) is questionable

· S Tykee Smith (concussion) is questionable

