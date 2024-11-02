Jaguars vs Eagles Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Update, Betting Trends and Stats

The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling and welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars the city of brotherly love.

The Eagles are playing its best football of the season out of the bye week with three straight wins to reach 5-2. Jalen Hurts has five rushing touchdowns in the last two games and the team has scored 65 total points. Regarding turnovers, Hurts hasn’t thrown a pick in four-straight, so the Eagles are flying high entering this meeting.

The Jaguars are 2-6 on the season and playing its first true road game since Sept. 29. Jacksonville is 0-3 on the road this year with losses at Miami (20-17), Buffalo (47-10), and Houston (24-20). Since the last road game, Jacksonville has played at home twice and in London twice, going 2-2 in that span alternating wins and losses.

Game Details and How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

· Time: 4:05 PM EST

· Site: Lincoln Financial Field

· City: Philadelphia, PA

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Egles vs. Jaguars

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Eagles (-325), Jaguars (+260)

Spread: Philadelphia -7.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5

The look-ahead line in the preseason was Philly -3.5, so it’s clear both teams are valued much differently now. Since Monday’s line of -7, there has been a slight shift to the Eagles at-7.5, which is expected to protect the sportsbooks and push the pressure on bettors to take a good number on Jacksonville at +7.5 or a bad number on Philly at -7.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Philadelphia Eagles to score its first points of the season in the first quarter:

“The Philadelphia Eagles are the only team that hasn’t scored a single point in the first quarter this season, but that’s all about to change on Sunday.

Phiadelphia is healthy and rolling. The Eagles have scored 65 points in the past two games with 24 of that coming in the second quarter. Points are coming earlier and earlier each week and Jacksonville isn’t exactly the defense to stop many times on the opening or second drive.

In true road games (non-London games), Jacksonville allowed 13 (Buffalo), 7 (Houston), and 0 (Miami) in the first quarter. This will be the first road game on another team’s field since September 29th.

I like the Eagles to go Over the 6.5 Team Total in the first quarter and cover the first quarter spread of -2.5.”

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars team stats, betting trends

Philadelphia is 4-3 ATS this season and 4-3 to the Under.

Jacksonville is 4-4 ATS this season and 5-3 to the Over.

Philadelphia is 0-2 ATS at home this year.

Jacksonville is 2-1 ATS on the road this season.

Jalen Hurts has eight passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns this season. Hurts has rushed for five touchdowns in the past two games.

Jalen Hurts threw for 236 yards last season, the fourth time he has topped 200 yards.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 108 yards last week, marking the second straight game and fourth time this season.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 308 yards last week, the second time he’s surpassed 300 yards this season.

Evan Engram has 19 receptions on 20 targets since returning from injury (three games). Engram also scored his first touchdown of the season last week.

Quarterback matchup for Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville

Eagles: Jalen Hurts – With 15 total touchdowns and 4 interceptions, Hurts has protected the ball after a rough start to the season. Hurts has not thrown an interception in four straight games since tossing four in the first three weeks. Hurts has five rushing touchdowns in the last two games.

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence - Despite the teams’ struggles, Lawrence has 11 passing touchdowns to 4 interceptions with top 10 marks in passing yards (,1835) and QBR (64.5). Lawrence’s top weapons have been injured for a portion of the season and that won’t change in Week 9. Lawrence has not thrown for over 200 yards in any of the three road games this year.

Jaguars and Eagles injury update

The Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and CB Darius Slay (groin) are ruled out, while WR Devonta Smith is expected to play after missing Friday’s practice due to personal reasons.

For the Jaguars, starting OG Ezra Cleveland (ankle), WR Christian Kirk (collarbone), and DT Maason Smith (ankle) are all out for this game. Jacksonville has a plethora of questionable players ranging from WR Brian Thomas (chest), WR Gabe Davis (shoulder), and RB Travis Etienne (hamstring), RB Tank Bigbsy (ankle).

