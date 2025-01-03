 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, & Stats for Week 18

  
Published January 3, 2025 11:49 AM
Week 18 record watch: Rodgers, Evans, Bowers
January 3, 2025 08:58 AM
PFT highlights several players who could make history in Week 18, including Mike Evans, Brock Bowers, Aaron Rodgers, Ja'Marr Chase, and many more.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Preview:

The 3-13 New York Giants travel to Philadelphia to take on the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. With the Eagles locked into the #2 seed in the NFC, head coach Nick Sirianni has decided to rest a few of their starters for this game.

Most notably, Saquon Barkley will be on the shelf for this game. This means Eric Dickinson’s single-season rushing record will survive another year. Barkley mentioned that he agreed with Siriani’s decision. “I came here to do something special. Breaking a record is special, but I want a banner up there. I think we all do.”

With the announcement, the line hasn’t moved entirely from a spread perspective. However, the total moved from an entire point, moving from 38.5 to 37.5.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to Watch New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Live on Sunday:

  • Date: Sunday, January 5th
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Site: Lincoln Financial Field
  • City: Philadelphia, PA
  • TV/Streaming: cbs

Latest Game Odds for Giants at Eagles – Week 18:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-150), New York Giants (+130)
  • Spread: Eagles -93
  • Total: 37.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking under 37.5

  • Thomas: “There has to be a number where the total is too low; I’m just not sure it’s much lower than this. The New York Giants have struggled to score all season. They average the second lowest points score per game at 16.5. I’m not sure how many defensive starters will be out for the Eagles, but they should still do enough to keep this one low-scoring.

    This almost feels like a spot where you get in and get the business handled for the Eagles. They have one of the highest rush rates in the NFL. I can’t imagine that changing with most offensive stars sitting out. The under is the play for me.”

Giants at Eagles Team Stats, Betting Trends:

  • Philadelphia is 10-6 against the spread
  • New York is 5-11 against the spread
  • Philadelphia is 7-9 to the OVER
  • New York is 6-10 to the OVER

Quarterback Matchup for Giants at Eagles:

  • Giants: Drew Lock – Lock has taken over for Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. He picked up a massive win last week and has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • Eagles: Jalen Hurts – Hurts has still not practiced this week. He’s dealing with a concussion sustained two weeks ago. He will likely be out for this game even if he clears concussion protocol.

Player News & Injuries:

Giants:

  • LB Brian Burns (illness) is questionable
  • WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) is questionable
  • WR Malik Nabers (toe) is questionable
  • LB Micah McFadden (neck) is questionable

Eagles:

  • TE Dallas Goedert (knee) is on the IR
  • WR DeVonta Smith (wrist) is questionable
  • WR AJ Brown (rest) is questionable
  • QB Jalen Hurts (head) is questionable
  • QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) is questionable

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: