New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, & Stats for Week 18

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Preview:

The 3-13 New York Giants travel to Philadelphia to take on the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. With the Eagles locked into the #2 seed in the NFC, head coach Nick Sirianni has decided to rest a few of their starters for this game.

Most notably, Saquon Barkley will be on the shelf for this game. This means Eric Dickinson’s single-season rushing record will survive another year. Barkley mentioned that he agreed with Siriani’s decision. “I came here to do something special. Breaking a record is special, but I want a banner up there. I think we all do.”

With the announcement, the line hasn’t moved entirely from a spread perspective. However, the total moved from an entire point, moving from 38.5 to 37.5.

How to Watch New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Live on Sunday:



Date: Sunday, January 5th

Sunday, January 5th Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Site: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA TV/Streaming: cbs

Latest Game Odds for Giants at Eagles – Week 18:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-150), New York Giants (+130)

Philadelphia Eagles (-150), New York Giants (+130) Spread: Eagles -93

Eagles -93 Total: 37.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking under 37.5



Thomas: “There has to be a number where the total is too low; I’m just not sure it’s much lower than this. The New York Giants have struggled to score all season. They average the second lowest points score per game at 16.5. I’m not sure how many defensive starters will be out for the Eagles, but they should still do enough to keep this one low-scoring. This almost feels like a spot where you get in and get the business handled for the Eagles. They have one of the highest rush rates in the NFL. I can’t imagine that changing with most offensive stars sitting out. The under is the play for me.”

Giants at Eagles Team Stats, Betting Trends:



Philadelphia is 10-6 against the spread

New York is 5-11 against the spread

Philadelphia is 7-9 to the OVER

New York is 6-10 to the OVER

Quarterback Matchup for Giants at Eagles:



Giants: Drew Lock – Lock has taken over for Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. He picked up a massive win last week and has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions.

– Lock has taken over for Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito. He picked up a massive win last week and has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions. Eagles: Jalen Hurts – Hurts has still not practiced this week. He’s dealing with a concussion sustained two weeks ago. He will likely be out for this game even if he clears concussion protocol.

Player News & Injuries:

Giants:



LB Brian Burns (illness) is questionable

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) is questionable

WR Malik Nabers (toe) is questionable

LB Micah McFadden (neck) is questionable

Eagles:



TE Dallas Goedert (knee) is on the IR

WR DeVonta Smith (wrist) is questionable

WR AJ Brown (rest) is questionable

QB Jalen Hurts (head) is questionable

QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) is questionable

