Patriots vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Patriots’ (2-6) trip to Nashville Sunday to face the Titans (1-6) carries with it plenty of post season implications. No, not playoff implications. We are talking about 2025 NFL Draft position.

The Patriots come to Music City fresh off a win over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. They are without their quarterback of the future, Drake Maye, who is still in concussion protocol. Journeyman Jacoby Brissett will be under center for New England. The Titans’ win came in Week 4 over a Tua-less Dolphins’ team. Tennessee has yet to see Will Levis take control of the offense in this his first full season under center. In addition to being turnover-prone, Levis has not been able to move the offense downfield. The Titans rank 31st in the league in passing offense.

Lets dive deeper into the matchup and find a couple additional sweats.

Game details and how to watch Patriots @ Titans

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Nissan Stadium

City: Nashville, TN

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Patriots @ Titans

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New England Patriots (+140), Tennessee Titans (-166)

New England Patriots (+140), Tennessee Titans (-166) Spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Total: 38

This line has moved just a touch towards the Titans after opening at Tennessee -3. The Total is currently right where it opened as the Books simply do not expect much offense in this one.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans

The Titans are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite.

The Titans have lost six of their last seven games outright as the favorite

The Titans rank first in passing defense and the Patriots rank last in passing offense.

The Titans rank 31st in passing offense.

5 of the Patriots’ last 7 games have gone OVER the Total.

The Patriots are 2-5-1 ATS and 5-3 to the OVER in 2024.

The Patriots covered the spread last week for the first time in 6 weeks.

The Titans are 1-6 ATS and 4-3 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Patriots @ Titans

· New England: Jacoby Brissett – has appeared in 6 games this season throwing for 828 yards including 2 TDs and 1 INT.

· Tennessee: Will Levis – the 2nd year pro missed last week due to a sore shoulder suffered in a Week 4 win over the Dolphins. Has thrown more INTs (7) than TDs (5) thus far this season.

Injury update for the Patriots and the Titans

· New England QB Drake Maye (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England G Layden Robinson (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England WR Ja’Lynn Polk (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England DT Daniel Ekuale (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England S Kyle Duggar (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee LB Jerome Baker (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee CB L’Jarius Sneed (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee RB Tyjae Spears (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee QB Will Levis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Patriots @ Titans

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for New England @ Tennessee:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Titans against the spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 38 points.

