Raiders vs. Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats

Following a bye in Week 10, the Raiders travel east looking to snap a 5-game losing streak when they line up against the Dolphins. Miami is on short rest but did win Monday night against the Rams.

Vegas enters the game with a new offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and offensive line coach…again. QB Gardner Minshew will probably be on a very short leash having been pulled last game for Desmond Ridder (11-16 for 74 yards and 1 TD) in the Raiders’ last game at Cincinnati. Overall, the Raiders’ offense is ranked 30th in total yards (2522yds) but 25th in points scored (18.7ppg). Their defense they are 12th in total yards allowed (2925yds) but 30th in points allowed (27.9ppg).

The Dolphins are actually traveling further for this game as they were just in Los Angeles on Monday night. They did get back in the win column in Week 10, though. The playoffs still appear all but out of reach, but Tua Tagovailoa’s return has sparked the offense and has offered some hope. The team is averaging nearly 26 points and 330 total yards per game over the last three games with Tua back under center. Defensively, Miami ranks 7th in total yards allowed (2752yds) and 18th in points allowed (22.4ppg).

Lets dive into the matchup and see if we can find a sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Raiders @ Dolphins

· Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: Hard Rock Stadium

· City: Miami Gardens, FL

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Raiders @ Dolphins

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+260), Miami Dolphins (-325)

· Spread: Dolphins -7

· Total: 44

The spread remains where it opened with Miami favored by a touchdown and the extra point. The Total has dropped 1.5 points since opening at 45.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Raiders @ Dolphins

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dolphins laying the 7 points.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 44.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins Betting Trends and Stats

Las Vegas is 4-5 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have lost eight of their last ten road games.

Raiders’ TE Brock Bowers needs 20 receiving yards to reach 600 for the season. Should he achieve this on Sunday, Bowers would be one of four TEs in NFL history to reach 600+ yards receiving in the 1 st ten games of his rookie season.

ten games of his rookie season. Las Vegas is 6-3 to the OVER this season.

Miami is 3-6 against the spread this season.

Miami is 3-6 to the OVER this season.

The Dolphins are 1-4 ATS in their last five games as a favorite

Dolphins are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games

Quarterback Matchup for Raiders @ Dolphins

· Las Vegas: Gardner Minshew – attempted just 17 passes and completed but 10 two weeks ago in the Raiders 41-24 loss in Cincinnati before being pulled for Desmond Ridder. Minshew has failed to throw for over 214 yards since September 15th and the Raiders’ win at Baltimore.

· Miami: Tua Tagovailoa – has been extremely efficient since returning from his most recent concussion three weeks ago completing 77.6% of his passes (73-94) with 4 TDs and 1 INT.

Raiders @ Dolphins Injury Update

· Las Vegas TE Michael Mayer (personal) has been activated from the IR but is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Las Vegas C Andre James (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Las Vegas LT Kolton Miller (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Las Vegas NB Nate Hobbs (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Miami CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Miami TE Tanner Conner (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Miami G Austin Jackson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

