Phillies at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for April 11

Its Friday, April 11 and the Phillies (8-4) are in St. Louis to open a weekend series against the Cardinals (5-7).

Aaron Nola is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Andre Pallante for St. Louis.

The Phils split a four-game series in Atlanta earlier this week. The Braves earned the split with a 4-2 win in eleven innings last night. Philadelphia hurlers had given up just one run and seven hits through ten innings before Joe Ross imploded in the eleventh offering up a walk-off home run to Marcell Ozuna.

St. Louis returns home after losing two of three in Pittsburgh. They lost 2-1 in 13 innings Wednesday to close out the series. Cardinals’ pitching was elite...until it wasn’t...allowing just three hits through eleven innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Cardinals

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: NBCSP+, FDSNMW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-139), Cardinals (+117)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for April 11, 2025: Aaron Nola vs. Andre Pallante

Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-2, 6.35 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 vs. Dodgers - 6IP, 3ER, 7H, 1BB, 2Ks Cardinals: Andre Pallante (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 4/6 at Boston - 4.1IP, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 6Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Cardinals

The Cardinals have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

Alec Bohm is 1-23 (.043) in his last 5 games

is 1-23 (.043) in his last 5 games In their last 5 games with a rest advantage over their opponents the Cardinals are 1-4 against the Run Line

Willson Contreras is 3-21 (.143) over his last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: