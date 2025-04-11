Blue Jays at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 11

Its Friday, April 11 and the Blue Jays (8-6) are in Baltimore to open a series against the Orioles (5-8).

Bowden Francis is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Tomoyuki Sugano for Baltimore.

The O’s got smacked Wednesday by the Diamondbacks, 9-0. They picked up just four hits against Brandon Pfaadt and a couple of Arizona relievers. The Jays took three of four from the Red Sox earlier this week. Their one loss was yesterday in ten innings, 4-3. Tyler Heineman tallied three hits in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Orioles

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: SN1, MASN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-106), Orioles (-112)

Spread: Orioles 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Orioles

Pitching matchup for April 11, 2025: Bowden Francis vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: 4/6 at Mets - 5.1IP, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 6Ks Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 2.89 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 at Kansas City - 5.1IP, 1ER, 5H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Orioles

Betting the Blue Jays on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 112% return on investment

Game Totals in Blue Jays’ games have cashed to the OVER in 3 of 14 games.

The Orioles are 3-7 in their last 10 games

The Orioles are 6-7 on the Run Line this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: