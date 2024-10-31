Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

In a muddled NFC West, this weekend’s tilt at Lumen Field in Seattle between the Seahawks and the LA Rams is pivotal. With Seattle tied at 4-4 atop the division with the 49ers and the Cardinals and the Rams ½ game behind the trio, the winner could be leading the division by the end of the weekend and the loser will be in last.

The Rams are as healthy as they have been all season. Winners of 2 straight, they are slight favorites on the road. Seattle lost last weekend at home to the Bills, 31-10 and have dropped 4 of their last 5 games.

Seattle QB Geno Smith is off to a mixed bag of a start this season under 1st year Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb. Smith leads the NFL with 2,197 passing yards and has led 19 drives resulting in TDs this season (8th in the NFL). However, he has thrown just 8 TD passes (T16) while also tossing 7 INTs (T6). Defensively, the Seahawks are laboring a bit. Ranked 22nd overall as a unit, Seattle’s defense is giving up 356.5 yards per game. They have also allowed 22 TDs. Only 5 teams have allowed more.

Many believe a healthy Rams’ roster is a playoff team. Lets look at the numbers. It is probably not fair to look at their overall numbers on offense as Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have rarely played together. Its not a leap to think that offense should be able to move the ball with those two wideouts, Matthew Stafford, and Kyren Williams involved. So, lets focus on the defense and specifically the run defense. Yes, Seattle has been pass dominant to this point on the season, but teams have feasted on the Rams’ rush defense. LA is allowing 139.1 rushing yards per game. As you look for ways to cash a ticket on this game, look at rushing attempts and yards rushing for the Seattle backs – Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III.

Lets dive deeper into the matchup and find a couple additional sweats.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data.

Game details and how to watch Rams @ Seahawks

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Rams @ Seahawks

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams (-120), Seattle Seahawks (+100)

Los Angeles Rams (-120), Seattle Seahawks (+100) Spread: Rams -1.5

Rams -1.5 Total: 48

This line has moved just a touch towards the Rams after opening at LA -1. The Total has dropped by 0.5 points from 48.5.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks

This is the 2 nd straight week the Seahawks are home underdogs.

straight week the Seahawks are home underdogs. McVay and the Rams are 10-5 against Seattle since 2017. 7 of the 10 have been by at least 1 TD. The Seahawks are 27-26 all-time against the Rams, though.

Seattle ranks last in the NFL in rush attempts through 8 games.

The Rams rank 28th in rush EPA (expected points added) on defense (0.004) and the Seahawks are 27th (-0.015), putting both of them in the bottom six of all teams.

The Rams are 2-5 ATS and 4-3 to the OVER in 2024.

The Seahawks are 2-5-1 ATS and 5-3 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Rams @ Seahawks

Los Angeles: Matthew Stafford - since becoming a Ram, Stafford is 4-0 against the Seahawks, winning twice in 2021 and twice in 2023. He has 4 TDs and 3 INTs in those games.

Seattle: Geno Smith – the veteran leads the league in passing yards and ranks second in pass attempts.

Injury update for the Rams and the Seahawks

· Los Angeles WR Jordan Whittington (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Seattle WR DK Metcalf (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Seattle DT Cameron Young (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Seattle DE Mike Morris (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Seattle CB Nehemiah Pritchett (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Expert picks & predictions for Rams @ Seahawks

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Los Angeles @ Seattle:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Seahawks on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Seahawks against the spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 48 points.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

