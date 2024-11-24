 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Ravens vs Chargers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published November 24, 2024 01:51 PM
The Ravens and Chargers meet on MNF when coaches and brothers Jim and John Harbaugh meet for the first time as NFL head coaches.

Baltimore is 7-4 and coming off a tough 18-16 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens are a terrific bounce-back team, winning six of the last seven games following a loss, but this one will be different. With the head coaches being brothers, we should expect a close and competitive game that could come down to the final possession.

The Chargers are 7-3 and that’s the best 10-game start since 2018. Los Angeles has bought into Jim Harbaugh and the renovated offense hasn’t disappointed with Justin Herbert as the focal point. Los Angeles has won four straight games and this marks the third consecutive home outing for the Chargers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday

· Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

· Time: 8:25 PM EST

· Site: Sofi Stadium

· City: Los Angeles, CA

· TV/Streaming: ESPN

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time, and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Ravens (-140), Chargers (+120)

Spread: Ravens -2.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5

The total has moved to 50.5 since the opening numbers of 48 and 48.5 while there has been no movement on the spread.

Expert picks & predictions for Ravens vs Chargers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes older brother Jim Harbaugh and the Ravens to best his brother John and the Chargers:

“Baltimore has been elite following up losses outside of Weeks 1 and 2 this season. The Ravens have won six of the past seven games off a loss and that’s one quality that makes a good team.

Of course, being the eldest of five, I have to ride with the older brother Jim here to keep the little brother John in check right before Thanksgiving. While the Chargers “rebuild” has gone quicker than expected, the Ravens are established and have the pieces to slow former Raven J.K. Dobbins down.

If Baltimore can force a turnover or two, the Ravens should win and cover this game as the Chargers have lived off the turnover differential this year (+8, 6th-best).”

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers team stats, betting trends

  • The Ravens are 5-5-1 ATS this season and
  • The Chargers are 7-3 ATS this season ranking tied for seventh.
  • Baltimore is an NFL-best 9-2 to the Over this year.
  • The Chargers are 7-2 to the Under, ranking second-best.
  • Justin Herbert has not thrown an interception in eight straight games.
  • Lamar Jackson has 200 or more passing yards in seven straight.
  • Derrick Henry has scored in four straight games and 10 out of 11 this year.
  • J.K. Dobbins had his second multi-touchdown game of the season last week.

Quarterback matchup for Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Baltimore: Lamar Jackson – Jackson is one of the MVP front-runners with 27 total touchdowns, three interceptions, and over 3,400 total yards. Jackson threw his first interception in four games last week but tossed at least 200 yards for the seventh-straight game.

Los Angeles: Justin Hebert - The Chargers QB has thrown for 2,186 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception. It’s been eight games since Herbert has thrown an interception and he’s thrown at least 237 yards in five of the last six games.

Chargers and Ravens injury update

The Chargers’ LB Bud Dupree (foot), LB Denzel Perryman (groin), WR Ladd McConkey (shoulder), TE Hayden Hurst (hip) are all questionable, while LB Denzel Perryman (groin) is out.

For Baltimore, LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) and C Tyler Linderbaum (back) are questionable, while CB Arthur Maulet is out (calf).

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
