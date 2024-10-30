Saints vs. Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

To say New Orleans (2-6) and Carolina (1-7) are each struggling would be the understatement of the year. The Panthers lone win was in Week 3. The Saints started the season with 2 straight wins including a thumping of Carolina in Week 1 but have lost 6 straight since.

Carolina’s issues are simple. They are 29th in the NFL in Total Offense and their defense, ranked 31st overall, is allowing points at an all-time record pace. The only thing keeping their defense from landing at #32 is the Saints’ defense is worse. New Orleans is allowing nearly 400 yards per game. Their offense started the year looking like an elite unit, but they have been in a free fall of late and have plummeted over the last 6 games to 22nd in the NFL.

Searching for good news with either of these clubs? Each may well get a sizable upgrade at the quarterback position this Sunday with Derek Carr (oblique) likely to start for New Orleans after missing three weeks and Andy Dalton (thumb) potentially back a week after being sidelined by a car accident.

Certainly, confirm the starting QBs before wagering on this contest. In the interim, here’s some info to help you make your wagering decisions.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical

Game Details and How to watch Saints @ Panthers

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Saints @ Panthers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New Orleans Saints (-310), Carolina Panthers (+250)

New Orleans Saints (-310), Carolina Panthers (+250) Spread: Saints -7

Saints -7 Total: 43.5

This line sits right where it opened but the Total has dropped 1.5 points. Is that due to the question marks re: starting QBs for each side? Carr and Dalton are obviously more formidable than Rattler and Young.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers

· The Saints have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games.

· The Saints have lost 3 straight road games.

· The Panthers’ last 4 games at home against the Saints have stayed UNDER the Total.

· The Saints are 3-5 ATS and 5-3 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Panthers are 1-7 ATS and 6-2 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Saints @ Panthers

New Orleans: Derek Carr – has missed the last three games due to an oblique injury. Has completed 70.3% of his passes and thrown for 989 yards in his 5 games this season.

Derek Carr – has missed the last three games due to an oblique injury. Has completed 70.3% of his passes and thrown for 989 yards in his 5 games this season. Carolina: Bryce Young – has started 5 games and thrown 5 INTs this season. Andy Dalton – threw 6 INTs in the 4 games prior to his injury.

Injury update for the Saints @ Panthers

· New Orleans WR Cedric Wilson Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New Orleans OT Nick Saldiveri (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New Orleans QB Derek Carr (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New Orleans WR Bub Means (high-ankle sprain) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New Orleans CB Rico Payton (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Carolina QB Andy Dalton (thumb) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Carolina LB DJ Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Carolina OT Yosh Nijman (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Carolina CB Dane Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Carolina S Jammie Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Expert picks & predictions for Saints @ Panthers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for New Orleans @ Carolina:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Saints against the spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 43.5 points.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

