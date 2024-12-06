Steelers vs Browns Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

The Steelers and Browns are set for a rematch from Week 12’s snowy Thursday Night Football contest that Cleveland won.

The Steelers are 5-1 with Russell Wilson and 9-3 overall this season. Pittsburgh is the leader in the AFC North and third place in the conference with six wins in the past seven games. Revenge will be the motivation behind this week’s home meeting versus Cleveland because of the Browns’ win on Thursday Night in a snowstorm.

Cleveland is 3-9 this year and has some life with Jameis Winston under center. The Browns are 2-3 with Winston and one of those wins came versus the Steelers (24-19). With three to four playoff opponents on the schedule over the remaining five games, Cleveland will play the spoiler for the remainder of the year.

Game Details and How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Accrisure Stadium

· City: Pittsburgh, PA

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Steelers vs. Browns

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (-270), Cleveland Browns (+220)

Spread: Steelers -6.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5

When these two teams met two weeks ago, Pittsburgh was a -3.5 point road favorite, so home-field advantage and a revenge spot following Cleveland’s win gives the Steelers three points. The total touched 44.5 but has come back down to 43.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Steelers vs Browns

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Nick Chubb to go Under 39.5 rushing yards against the Steelers:

“Nick Chubb posted a season-high 20 carries and 59 yards, along with two touchdowns against the Steelers two weeks ago but followed that up with 11 attempts and 22 yards against Denver.

Going from one physical defense to another and back isn’t ideal for Chubb who is coming back from a serious knee injury. The Steelers will make the Browns one dimensional and Cleveland doesn’t have the weather to assist them in the ground game.

Chubb has had 39 or fewer yards in three out of six games this season and with a likely negative game script on the road, I like Chubb to go Under 39.5 rushing yards.”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns team stats, betting trends

Pittsburgh is 9-3 ATS and 4-1 ATS at home, both ranking second-best.

Cleveland is 4-8 ATS, ranking fourth-worst.

Cleveland is 2-4 ATS on the road, ranking sixth-worst.

The Browns are 6-The Browns are 6-6 on the O/U this year, while the Steelers are 7-5 to the Over.

Russell Wilson was 39 yards shy last week of his career-high of 452 passing yards.

George Pickens caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown for his third score of the year.

Najee Harris scored his fourth touchdown of the season last week to go with 75 yards on 16 carries.

TJ Watt recorded a season-high two sacks last week, his second multi-sack game.

Jameis Winston threw for a season-high 497 yards last week with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jerry Jeudy posted a career-high 235 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions and 13 targets.

Nick Chubb had a season-low 21 yards last week versus Denver a week after putting up a season-high 20 attempts and 59 yards against Pittsburgh.

Quarterback matchup for Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Pittsburgh: Russell Wilson – Wilson set season-highs in pretty much every category against the Bengals last week. Wilson tossed 414 passing yards against Cincinnati, just 39 yards shy of his career-high. Wilson threw three touchdowns and one interception on 29-of-38 passing (76.3%).

Cleveland: Jameis Winston - Winston is coming off a 497-yard game with four touchdowns and three interceptions. However, his turnovers have been detrimental to his teams and was again in the loss to Denver on Monday Night Football. Winston has 1,763 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions through five games, so he’s been an obvious improvement over Deshaun Watson.

Steelers and Browns injury update

Cleveland’s OT Jedrick Wills (knee), DB Juan Thornhill (calf), DT Mike Hall (knee), and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) are out while LB Khaleke Hudson (ankle) and WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) are questionable.

For the Steelers, LB Alex Highsmith (ankle), WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (knee) and CB C.J. Henderson (neck) are out while LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) is questionable and WR Calvin Austin (concussion) is doubtful.

