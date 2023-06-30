 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLCleveland BrownsNick Chubb

Nick
Chubb

nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
04:38
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak discuss the Cleveland Browns possibly relying more on Nick Chubb in the passing game and analyze how it could impact his fantasy outlook.
  • JeromeFord_HS.jpg
    Jerome Ford
    CLE Running Back #34
    Beat: Browns won’t add ‘big-name back’ like Zeke
  • JeromeFord_HS.jpg
    Jerome Ford
    CLE Running Back #34
    Jerome Ford to see ‘much larger role’ in 2023
  • 13161.jpg
    Nick Chubb
    CLE Running Back #24
    Chubb reaches 1,500 yards rushing for first time
  • 13161.jpg
    Nick Chubb
    CLE Running Back #24
    Nick Chubb totals 116 scoreless yards in win
  • 13161.jpg
    Nick Chubb
    CLE Running Back #24
    Nick Chubb says he’ll play through foot injury
Nick Chubb “not worried at all” about offensive role with Deshaun Watson at QB
Myles Garrett pays tribute to his former coach, Terry Price, who had a brief NFL career
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Myles Garrett looking trimmer as training camp approaches
Report: Browns not likely to pursue Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins reunion
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,