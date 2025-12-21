Derek Stingley Jr., Christian Kirk, Nick Chubb are active for Texans vs. Raiders

The Texans’ inactive list offers mostly good news.

Running back Nick Chubb (ribs), cornerback Derek Stingley (oblique) and wide receiver Christian Kirk (illness) are dressed for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. All three were listed as questionable.

Chubb and rookie Jawhar Jordan will share carries in Woody Marks’ absence. Jordan made his NFL debut last week and rushed for 101 yards.

The Texans’ inactives are linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee), wide receiver Braxton Berrios, quarterback Graham Mertz, Marks (ankle), cornerback Ameer Speed, defensive end Solomon Byrd and offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston. Mertz is the emergency third quarterback.

The Raiders’ inactives are running back Zamir White, quarterback Aidan O’Connell, cornerback Darnay Holmes, tight end Ian Thomas and defensive tackle Brodric Martin. O’Connell will serve as the emergency third quarterback.