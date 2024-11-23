 Skip navigation
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published November 23, 2024 01:18 PM
Purdy, Lamb, Smith headline key Week 12 injuries
November 22, 2024 12:20 PM
The FFHH crew analyzes the health of various key fantasy contributors, including star quarterback Brock Purdy and two elite wide receivers who play for NFC East teams.

Minnesota and Chicago meet for an NFC North battle in the cold as the Vikings look to continue rolling.

Minnesota is 8-2 on the season and the winner of the last three games after losing back-to-back outings post the bye week. This is the third straight road game for the Vikings, so Chicago has a major advantage here as far as rest/travel. This is the first meeting of the season between the two.

Chicago is 4-6 on the year and suffered a one-point loss to Green Bay. The Bears are on a four-game losing streak and shook up the coaching staff last week with a change to the offensive coordinator position. The Bears scored 19 points last week, which was the most since the bye week.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Soldier Field

· City: Chicago, IL

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Vikings vs. Bears

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Vikings (-165), Bears (+145)

Spread: Vikings -3.5 (-110)

Total: 39.0

The look-ahead total of this game was 45.0 points, so there has been major movement when considering the current state of the Bears’ offense after the bye week and this being the Vikings’ third-straight road game.

Expert picks & predictions for Vikings vs Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears team stats, betting trends

  • Minnesota is 7-3 ATS this season but 2-3 ATS in the past five games.
  • Chicago is 6-4 ATS this season and 1-3 ATS in the past four games.
  • Minnesota is 3-0 to the Under in the last three games.
  • Chicago is 3-0 to the Under in the last three games.
  • Caleb Williams has not thrown a touchdown or interception in four straight games.
  • Sam Darnold has 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in the last four games.
  • Justin Jefferson has at least 81 yards in eight of the last nine games.
  • Jordan Addison has caught two touchdowns in the past three games.
  • Aaron Jones has 58-plus rushing yards in four of the past five games.

Quarterback matchup for Chicago vs. Minnesota

Chicago: Caleb Williams – The rookie QB has not thrown a touchdown or interception in four straight games but tossed 231 yards, which was the highest in that span. Williams has 9 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and 2,016 passing yards on the year.

Minnesota: Sam Darnold - The Vikings signal-caller has 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions to go along with 2,387 passing yards. Darnold tossed two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last game. That was his third time tossing zero interceptions and multiple touchdowns this year.

