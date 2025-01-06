Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview:

The Washington Commanders quieted preseason expectations and finished the season 12-5 and second in the NFC East. It earned them the #3 seed and a trip to Tampa, FL, to take on the NFC South Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Led by rookie sensation and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders beat their preseason projected win total of 6.5. Bookmakers also favored them to miss the postseason. Their odds of making the playoffs before the season were +300, which means if you put $100 on them to make the playoffs, you would have profited $300.

With stellar play on the field, Daniels is now -2000 (or off the board) to win Rookie of the Year. Daniels finished the regular season throwing 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Daniels added another six touchdowns on the ground.

The Commanders finished the season 10-6-1 against the spread with an average margin of victory of 5.5.

A game on the road against the Buccaneers will not be easy. They lost to the Buccaneers in Week 1 37-20.

The Buccaneers added late drama to their season with an uneasy Week 18 victory over the Saints. When they hosted the Saints in Week 18, it was a win and in for the Buccaneers. A victory over the Saints locked up a playoff berth for the Buccaneers and led them to their fourth straight NFC South title.

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers to another NFC South title with a great season. Mayfield had his best season as a starter. His 4,500 yards and 41 touchdown passes were the best mark of his career. His 4,500 yards was third best in the NFL, and he was tied for the second most touchdown passes.

Week 18 wasn’t smooth sailing for the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers had a dreadful first half against the Saints. They went into the locker room down 16-6 and failed to find the endzone in that half. The Buccaneers outscored the Saints 14-0 in the fourth quarter, securing the 27-19 victory.

On the last play of the game, Mike Evans made history. He tied Jerry Rice’s record of 11 straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards.

This weekend’s rematch of Week 1 has the Buccaneers as a 3-point favorite.

How to Watch Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live on Sunday:



Date: Sunday, January 12th

Sunday, January 12th Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Site: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium City: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL TV/Streaming: NBC Peacock

Latest Game Odds for Commanders at Buccaneers – NFC Wild Card Round:

The latest odds as of Monday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Washington Commanders (+145), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-170)

Washington Commanders (+145), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-170) Spread: Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers -3 Total: 50.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking the Over 50.5 points…

Thomas: “I’m taking the over in this game. At first glance, Sunday night will be great football weather. It’s going to be 44 degrees at night and have calm winds.

It’s likely the easy play to suggest the over in this game, with two offenses that average nearly 30 points per game. The Buccaneers scored 29.5 points per game, and the Commanders 28.5.

The Buccaneers are 12-5 to the over, and the Commanders are 11-6. With both offenses firing this season, I expect a shootout.

The Commanders gave up 24 to the Falcons, 33 to the Eagles, and 34 to the Cowboys. While giving up 23 points per game, the Buccaneers should be able to pass on the Commanders. The Commanders have a poor 53.5 coverage grade per PFF.com.

The Buccaneers can score but also give up points in bunches.

The Buccaneers’ secondary is as banged up as it gets. Jordan Whitehead, Bryce Hall, and Christian Izien are all unavailable for this game. Mike Edwards got banged up against the Saints and is questionable, and Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield Jr. have big question marks about their availability. It’s the over for me.”

Commanders at Buccaneers Team Stats, Betting Trends:



Washington is 10-6-1 against the spread

Tampa Bay is 10-7-0 against the spread

Tampa Bay is 12-5 to the OVER

Washington is 11-6 to the OVER

Quarterback Matchup for Commanders at Buccaneers:



Commanders: Jayden Daniels – After winning the Heisman Trophy, Daniels will likely add another trophy to his mantel. He is a massive favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Daniels has thrown for 3,530 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

After winning the Heisman Trophy, Daniels will likely add another trophy to his mantel. He is a massive favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Daniels has thrown for 3,530 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions. Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield – Mayfield has been outstanding. He’s thrown for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Commanders:



OT Cornelius Lucas (groin) is questionable

LB Jordan Magee (hamstring) is questionable

CB Marson Lattimore (hamstring) is questionable

C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) is questionable

QB Jayden Daniels is questionable

Buccaneers:



S Antonie Winfield Jr (knee) is questionable

TE Cade Otton (knee) is questionable

CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) is questionable

Mike Edwards is questionable

S Christian Izien (pectoral) is on the IR

S Jordan Whitehead (neck) is OUT

