nbc_cbb_caitlinclark2ndalltime_240131.jpg
Clark becomes No. 2 all-time scorer
nbc_cbb_cailtlinclarkthird_240131.jpg
Clark’s bomb puts her third on scoring list
nbc_golf_gc_paugasolint_240131.jpg
Gasol: Pebble Beach is like ‘a slice of heaven’

nbc_cbb_caitlinclark2ndalltime_240131.jpg
Clark becomes No. 2 all-time scorer
nbc_cbb_cailtlinclarkthird_240131.jpg
Clark’s bomb puts her third on scoring list
nbc_golf_gc_paugasolint_240131.jpg
Gasol: Pebble Beach is like ‘a slice of heaven’

Caitlin Clark passes Stiles, Mitchell into second on all-time scoring list

  
Published January 31, 2024 08:40 PM
Clark becomes No. 2 all-time scorer
January 31, 2024 08:41 PM
This Caitlin Clark layup made her the second all-time leading scorer in NCAA history and the leading scorer in Big Ten history as she passed Kelsey Mitchell.

Caitlin Clark passed both Jackie Stiles and Kelsey Mitchell to move into second on the NCAA women’s basketball Division I career scoring list. Kelsey Plum, who scored 3,527 points at Washington, is the only player ahead of her.

Clark came into Wednesday’s game against Northwestern in fourth on the list, but was easily able to pass Stiles and Mitchell, who are separated by just nine points.

Clark moved ahead Mitchell into second-place in the second quarter, when she drove through the defense for a lefty layup. Passing Mitchell, who played at Ohio State, also made Clark the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer.

Clark got on the board with a logo three, which put her just one point short of Stiles. Another deep trey, this time pulling up in transition, moved her to third in the first quarter.
Clark’s bomb puts her third on scoring list
Caitlin Clark pulls up on the fast break and nails a three, pushing her past Jackie Stiles for third on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list.

This is just the latest in a string of accomplishments for Clark, who passed Brittney Griner into fourth place two weeks ago. Just before New Year’s, Clark became the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader.

You can keep track of all of Clark’s historic milestones here.

NCAA Career Points Leaders - Women’s Basketball

1. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

2. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

3. Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) - 3,393

4. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,389 (entering 1/31)

5. Brittney Griner (Baylor) - 3,283

6. Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) - 3,122

7. Lorri Bauman (Drake) - 3,115