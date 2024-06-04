 Skip navigation
Clemson adds Illinois State Myles Foster to its men’s basketball roster

  
Published June 4, 2024 12:49 PM
Clemson has signed Illinois State forward Myles Foster to its men’s basketball roster for next season.

Coach Brad Brownell announced Foster’s addition. The 6-foot-7 Foster was the Redbirds second-leading scorer last season at 12.4 points a game. He led the team in rebounds at eight per contest.

Foster, from Brooklyn, N.Y., spent his first three seasons at Monmouth before joining Illinois State a season ago. He has one year of eligibility left.

“Myles is coming off a really good year at Illinois State and provides frontcourt depth to our team,” Brownell said. “He is a crafty, low-post scorer who is physical, rebounds well and fits our offensive system perfectly.”

The Tigers will need with depth up front, having lost 6-11 starter PJ Hall and reserves in 6-10 Jack Clark and 6-8 RJ Godfrey from a team that advanced to the NCAA’s Elite Eight.