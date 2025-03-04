How to watch Villanova vs Georgetown: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big East matchup

It’s Villanova vs Georgetown tonight at 8 PM ET, one of three men’s college basketball games taking place on Peacock. Don’t miss Rutgers vs Purdue at 7 PM ET and Nebraska vs Ohio State at 9 PM ET. See below to find out how you can live stream each game and find out additional information on how to watch college basketball on Peacock.

Tonight’s game concludes the Villanova vs Georgetown season series. The Hoyas won the last match up 64-63 at Villanova on January 20.

The Wildcats extended their win streak to 3 games, defeating Butler 80-70 last Saturday at home. Eric Dixon earned Big East Player of the Week honors after scoring a game-high 34 points in the win, marking his second straight game with at least 30 points. The fifth-year forward, now third on Villanova’s all-time scoring list with 2,184 career points, is on pace to be the third Big East player ever to lead Division I in scoring. Dixon is currently the nation’s leading scorer, with 23.6 points per game.

Tonight marks Villanova’s final regular season contest. The Wildcats enter the match up just 0.5 games behind Xavier for fifth place in conference standings. Villanova can secure the No. 5 seed with a win tonight, as well as Xavier losing one or both of its final two games.

Georgetown looks to bounce back after its third straight loss, most recently falling 76-61 to No. 21 Marquette last Saturday. The Hoyas continue to face challenges as they adjust without standout freshman Thomas Sorber, who underwent season-ending surgery last Wednesday for a left foot injury.

Sorber, a Big East Freshman of the Year contender, is the team’s second-leading scorer (14.5 ppg) and leads the Hoyas in rebounding game (8.5 per game). TCU transfer Micah Peavy has stepped up in Sorber’s absence, scoring a team-high 15 points in the loss. Prior to Saturday, the graduate student had scored at least 20 points in six straight games.

The Hoyas, currently seventh in Big East standings, will likely need to win the Big East Tournament to secure their first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Ed Cooley.

How to watch Villanova vs Georgetown:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, March 4

Tonight, Tuesday, March 4 Where: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Capital One Arena, Washington DC Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



Rutgers vs No. 18 Purdue - 7:00 PM ET

Nebraska vs Ohio State - 9:00 PM ET

