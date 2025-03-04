How to watch Rutgers vs No. 18 Purdue: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big Ten matchup

The college hoops excitement continues on Peacock tonight with three men’s match ups: Rutgers vs Purdue at 7 PM ET, Villanova vs Georgetown at 8 PM ET, and Nebraska vs Ohio State at 9 PM ET. See below for details on how to live stream each game, along with additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The Scarlet Knights and Boilermakers will meet tonight for the 24th all-time matchup between the two schools. Rutgers has won the last four meetings, most recently defeating Purdue 68-50 on January 9.

RELATED: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers Prediction - Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, Stats

Rutgers is coming off a heartbreaking 84-82 loss to Michigan on Thursday night. The Scarlet Knights were up by 12 with less than 12 minutes left in the game, but were unable to hold on to the lead. Senior guard Nimari Burnett nailed a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Michigan the win.

“It’s just frustrating when you play that hard and play that well and play that together, you want great things to happen for these guys,” said Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell after the loss. “To lose like that is unbelievable.”

Rutgers has not yet clinched a spot in the Big Ten tournament, but the team can secure one with either a win tonight or with losses from either USC on Wednesday or Iowa on Thursday.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 76-66 win against UCLA last Friday at home, snapping the team’s four-game losing streak. Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn led the way with 29 points, while junior guard Braden Smith added 23 points and 8 assists, setting the Boilermakers’ career assists record with 696. Smith is now just four assists shy of becoming the first player in NCAA history to have at least 1,250 points, 700 assists and 500 rebounds by the end of his junior season.

With sights still set on securing one of the top four spots for a double bye in the conference tournament, Purdue enters tonight’s matchup in a three-way tie for third place with Maryland and Wisconsin. However, tiebreakers for these teams have yet to be determined and won’t be calculated until the regular season concludes.

How to watch Rutgers vs Purdue:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, March 4

Tonight, Tuesday, March 4 Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



Villanova vs Georgetown - 8:00 PM ET

Nebraska vs Ohio State - 9:00 PM ET



How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started