Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, Stats

The Purdue Boilermakers (20-9, 12-6) host the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers (14-15, 7-11) tonight in the Big Ten.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 29 points missing just four of 15 shots from the field in leading Purdue to a 76-66 win this past Friday over UCLA. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Boilermakers and kept them in a tie for third place in the conference with just two games left in the regular season.

Rutgers saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped in heart-breaking fashion at Michigan last Thursday, 84-82, on a last-second three-pointer by Nimari Burnett.

Rutgers was up by eight at halftime but could not hold on. As a result, the Scarlet Knights sit in a tie for eleventh in the conference with three other schools.

Rutgers is just 3-7 on the road while Purdue owns a strong home court advantage as illustrated by their 13-2 record.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rutgers at Purdue

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Mackey Arena

City: West Lafayette, IN

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Scarlet Knights at Boilermakers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+500), Purdue Boilermakers (-700)

Spread: Boilermakers -11.5

Total: 152.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Rutgers at Purdue

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects the home team to score plenty tonight: Purdue TT Over 81.5 (-115)

“I like the Purdue Team Total Over 81.5 tonight. Since Dylan Harper has returned from his short two-game absence, Rutgers ranks 292nd and 296th in two-point defense and defensive rebounding percentage, so Purdue shouldn’t have many problems in the paint scoring and Rutgers has allowed 84 or more points in three straight games.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Purdue Boilermakers 11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 152.5.

Rutgers at Purdue: Top betting trends and recent stats

Purdue has won 28 of its last 29 home matchups against teams with worse records

6 of Rutgers’ last 8 road games have gone over the Total

Purdue has covered in 9 of its 15 home games this season

