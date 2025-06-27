 Skip navigation
Top News

UCLA’s Mick Cronin hires former player David Singleton as an assistant coach

  
Published June 27, 2025 01:38 AM

LOS ANGELES — David Singleton, who played five seasons for UCLA, is returning to Westwood as an assistant coach under Mick Cronin.

Singleton spent the last two years playing in the NBA G League with the Atlanta Hawks’ affiliate in Georgia.

He helped UCLA reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2021. He also helped the Bruins make the tournament in 2022 and in 2023, when they made the Sweet 16. As a fifth-year senior, Singleton and the Bruins won the Pac-12 regular-season title.

Singleton set the school record for most games played with 164 while playing a fifth year allowed by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He ranks third on the career list for 3-pointers made with 219. He averaged 5.7 points and 1.8 rebounds during his career.

“He’s always had his eye on becoming a coach, and we are thrilled that we can add him to our staff,” Cronin said in a statement Wednesday. “He understands what it takes to get a team to perform at a high level.”

Singleton said he’s grateful to return to his alma mater, where he graduated in 2023 with a sociology degree.

“I’m looking forward to adding to the legacy and program in any way that I can as an assistant coach,” he said in a statement.