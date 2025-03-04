 Skip navigation
Trent Frederic
Bruins trade Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen w crowd.JPG
What riders said after Daytona Supercross: 'I honestly still can't believe it'
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Brady Basso
Athletics shut down Brady Basso with shoulder strain, interrupting his strong spring training

Top Clips

nbc_dps_trevorsikkemainterview_250304.jpg
Sanders, Ward headline 'risky' QB draft class
nbc_roto_alcantara_250304.jpg
Alcantara won't have innings limit in 2025
nbc_roto_mclain_250304.jpg
McLain back on fantasy radars now fully healthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Boston’s Rafael Devers says he is not ready for games, pushes back spring training debut

  
Published March 4, 2025 02:25 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers, who was expected to make his spring training debut against the Pirates, has pushed it back after telling Boston manager Alex Cora that he did not feel ready while taking live batting practice.

Cora did not say when the three-time All-Star will play.

Devers hit .272 with 28 homers and 83 RBIs last season, despite complaining of soreness in both of his shoulders. He had spent the first couple of weeks of spring training trying to strengthen them for the rigors of a 162-game regular season.

Exactly where Devers will play once he returns remains another question.

The Red Sox signed two-time All-Star Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract this winter, giving them a Gold Glove winner at third base, where Devers has posted poor fielding metrics over the years. Devers has led or been tied for the American League lead in errors three times in the past seven seasons.

Devers has balked at moving to DH, though, saying last month: “Third base is my position.” So it’s possible that he could remain at third base while Bregman moves to second, where he has played in just nine games over eight big league seasons.

“The decisions that are going to be made here about roster construction and about what we’re going to do in the future, we’re going to make sure we have the best team possible out there,” Cora said. ”(Devers) has a lot of pride. We know that. He feels like he’s a third baseman. He’s going to work out as a third baseman and then we’ll make decisions accordingly.

“I think here it’s not about Bregman or Devers or Cora. It’s about the Red Sox.”