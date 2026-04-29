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Angels call up Mitch Farris, designate Joey Lucchesi for assignment

  
Published April 29, 2026 01:52 PM
Will Bazzana shine with the Guardians?
April 28, 2026 03:23 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down top second baseman prospect Travis Bazzana's call-up to the Guardians on Tuesday, and what it means for his fantasy outlook, including his potential value in deeper leagues.

CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Angels recalled left-hander Mitch Farris from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated lefty Joey Lucchesi for assignment before their game in Chicago against the White Sox.

The 25-year-old Farris returns to the Angels for a second stint this season. He was 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA over 4 1/3 innings in three games.

Farris was 1-3 with a 6.66 ERA in five appearances, all starts, with Los Angeles in 2025. The Atlanta Braves traded him to the Angels in December 2024.

Lucchesi, in his eighth major league season, was 0-1 with 13.50 ERA in 3 1/3 innings over five games with the Angels in 2026 after signing with them as a free agent on April. 9. He previously pitched for the Padres, Mets and Giants, and is 23-28 with a 4.15 ERA in 124 games, including 77 starts, for his career.

The 6-foot-5, 32-year-old Lucchesi’s best season was his second in the majors in 2019 with San Diego, when he was 10-10 with a 4.18 ERA while making 30 starts.