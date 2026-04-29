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White Sox place Everson Pereira on IL and recall Jarred Kelenic from Triple-A

  
Published April 29, 2026 02:48 PM
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CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Everson Pereira on the 10-day injured list with a right pectoral strain before their game with the Los Angeles Angels and selected the contract of outfielder Jarred Kelenic from Triple-A Charlotte.

The 25-year-old Pereira left Tuesday night’s game against the Angels with right shoulder soreness after taking an awkward swing during an at-bat in the fourth inning when he struck out swinging. Pereira is batting .250 with three homers and seven RBIs in 18 games this season.

This is Pereira’s second time on the injured list this season. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 5 with a left ankle sprain. The White Sox acquired him with infielder Tanner Murray, who’s out with a shoulder injury, from the Tampa Bay Rays in November 2025.

Kelenic, 26, has played in the majors the past five seasons with Seattle and Atlanta. He has a career batting average of .211 with 49 home runs and 156 RBIs in 407 games. He signed as a free agent with the White Sox in January.

Kelenic was batting .202 with six home runs, 18 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 26 games with Charlotte this season.