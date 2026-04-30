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Fulleffort scratched from the Kentucky Derby, putting Ocelli into the race

  
Published April 30, 2026 10:52 AM
Kentucky Derby betting basics with Steve Kornacki
April 17, 2026 02:57 PM
Steve Kornacki takes over the touch screen to go over betting basics before the Kentucky Derby is in full swing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fulleffort was scratched from the Kentucky Derby, the latest departure from the field of 20 horses roughly 24 hours after Silent Tactic was ruled out.

Race officials announced the change. Ocelli draws in off the also-entered list.

Trainer Brad Cox went into the Derby with three horses and now is down to two: Commandment and Further Ado. Fullefort’s exit means jockey Tyler Gaffalione will have to wait for another chance to win the race for the first time.

Ocelli trainer Whit Beckman said he found out after the colt galloped at Churchill Downs around 7:15 a.m. Beckman figured there was a good chance Ocelli would get in, given the likelihood of defections during Derby week, and has been training him all along as if he were running.