Red Sox put Garrett Crochet on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation and recall Nate Eaton

TORONTO — The Boston Red Sox put left-hander Garrett Crochet on the 15-day injured list because of left shoulder inflammation and recalled utilityman Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester.

Last year’s AL Cy Young Award runner-up, when he went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA, Crochet has a 6.30 ERA through six starts in 2026.

Crochet (3-3) struck out seven over six shutout innings in a 17-1 win at Baltimore, looking every bit the ace Boston traded for in December 2024 and signed to a six-year, $170 million contract in March 2025.

The Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora and five coaches following Saturday’s game.

Crochet’s win over the Orioles came two starts after the ugliest outing of his Red Sox career — an 11-run debacle over 1 2/3 innings at Minnesota on April 13.

Crochet has been an AL All-Star each of the past two seasons.

Eaton was batting .292 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 27 games at Triple-A. He played for Kansas City in 2022 and 2023, and appeared in 41 games for Boston last season.